Clatto Country Park: Dundee’s ‘other urban beach’ to be restored to former glory

A Dundee beach that disappeared under water is to be restored to its former glory.

The former beach at Clatto Country Park was popular for decades but was submerged due to rising water levels in the reservoir.

It has been out of use for the last four years but work is now ongoing to restore it.

The water levels have been lowered by Dundee City Council and environmental group Friends of Clatto has been hard at work to regenerate the area.

It is hoped the restoration will be complete in time to welcome visitors next Easter.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto, said: “We have been asking Dundee City Council for some time now if they can start to lower the level in the reservoir.

“That is now happening and when the water started to go down the former beach area began to reappear.

“Once the beach began to reappear we realised it was covered in mud and rotten leaves and weeds.

“We thought we could spend a bit of time and effort getting it back into a suitable condition.

“We now have the brand new urban beach down at the waterfront and thought it would be a good idea to get our own beach back in use again.”

The Friends of Clatto team have been trying to clean the beach but think they may need some fresh sand.

Dorothy added: “It will be great seeing it restored back to its former glory.

“It was always such a popular and busy area and we’re working hard as a group with volunteers to get it ready.”

Locals and visitors alike flocked to the Clatto beach in the 80s, 90s and noughties.

One volunteer, John O’Rourke said: “I remember the old beach and the activities at Clatto Reservoir well.

“I used to come here for angling competitions and for the boating on the water.

“It was always so popular and it is great that the group are working hard to restore it back to how it used to be.”

Swimming in the reservoir is currently banned due to the high water levels. Over the summer there were safety fears as teens were diving into the water.

Now, the group hopes restoring the beach and lowering water levels will make it a safe place to swim.