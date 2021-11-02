Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Clatto Country Park: Dundee’s ‘other urban beach’ to be restored to former glory

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 2 2021, 7.39am Updated: November 2 2021, 9.12am
The new urban beach at the Waterfront and the beach at Clatto reservoir.
The new urban beach at the Waterfront and the beach at Clatto reservoir.

A Dundee beach that disappeared under water is to be restored to its former glory.

The former beach at Clatto Country Park was popular for decades but was submerged due to rising water levels in the reservoir.

It has been out of use for the last four years but work is now ongoing to restore it.

The water levels have been lowered by Dundee City Council and environmental group Friends of Clatto has been hard at work to regenerate the area.

It is hoped the restoration will be complete in time to welcome visitors next Easter.

Dorothy McHugh of Friends of Clatto hard at work.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto, said: “We have been asking Dundee City Council for some time now if they can start to lower the level in the reservoir.

“That is now happening and when the water started to go down the former beach area began to reappear.

“Once the beach began to reappear we realised it was covered in mud and rotten leaves and weeds.

“We thought we could spend a bit of time and effort getting it back into a suitable condition.

“We now have the brand new urban beach down at the waterfront and thought it would be a good idea to get our own beach back in use again.”

volunteers cleaning up Clatto Country Park beach
Dorothy and the volunteers were not put off by wet weather.

The Friends of Clatto team have been trying to clean the beach but think they may need some fresh sand.

Dorothy added: “It will be great seeing it restored back to its former glory.

“It was always such a popular and busy area and we’re working hard as a group with volunteers to get it ready.”

How the Clatto Country Park beach currently looks.
How the beach currently looks.

Locals and visitors alike flocked to the Clatto beach in the 80s, 90s and noughties.

Our video below shows happy memories of sunny days at the reservoir.

One volunteer, John O’Rourke said: “I remember the old beach and the activities at Clatto Reservoir well.

“I used to come here for angling competitions and for the boating on the water.

“It was always so popular and it is great that the group are working hard to restore it back to how it used to be.”

Swimming in the reservoir is currently banned due to the high water levels. Over the summer there were safety fears as teens were diving into the water.

Now, the group hopes restoring the beach and lowering water levels will make it a safe place to swim.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]