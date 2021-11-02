Drivers face lane closure and 30mph speed limit during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers are being warned of disruption on the A9 near Pitlochry as a lane closure is put in place for a week during roadworks.

Maintenance work is being carried out at the Dalshian rail bridge, to the south of the town.

It will involve the replacement of the deck expansion joints on the bridge to allow it to operate safely.

Bear Scotland says that for safety reasons, a single lane closure and 30mph speed limit will be in place on the dual carriageway from next Monday.

The work is expected to take a week to complete.

Eddie Ross from Bear Scotland said: “The traffic management arrangements on the A9 are crucial to completing the works safely, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

It comes as daytime lane closures are set to be put in place on the A9 at Perth over the course of this weekend, with overnight closures throughout next week.