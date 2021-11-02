Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers face lane closure and 30mph speed limit during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

By Emma Duncan
November 2 2021, 7.46am Updated: November 2 2021, 9.30am
Cars queuing during roadworks on the A9 south of Pitlochry.
Roadworks will take place on the A9 to the south of Pitlochry.

Drivers are being warned of disruption on the A9 near Pitlochry as a lane closure is put in place for a week during roadworks.

Maintenance work is being carried out at the Dalshian rail bridge, to the south of the town.

It will involve the replacement of the deck expansion joints on the bridge to allow it to operate safely.

Bear Scotland says that for safety reasons, a single lane closure and 30mph speed limit will be in place on the dual carriageway from next Monday.

The work is expected to take a week to complete.

A green road sign on the A9 showing the turn-off for Pitlochry
The roadworks will take place near Pitlochry.

Eddie Ross from Bear Scotland said: “The traffic management arrangements on the A9 are crucial to completing the works safely, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

It comes as daytime lane closures are set to be put in place on the A9 at Perth over the course of this weekend, with overnight closures throughout next week.

