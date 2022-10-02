Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that will warm you up this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that will warm you up this autumn

By Brian Stormont
October 2 2022, 6.00am
hot toddy recipe
Hot toddy bundt cake.

Nothing beats a soothing mug of hot toddy on a winter’s evening, so why not create a luscious cake using this hot toddy recipe.

“That inspired me to take those wonderful flavours of honey, lemon and whisky, and combine them into this beautiful hot toddy bundt cake.” says Coinneach MacLeod, better known as The Hebridean Baker.

A slice of this will definitely get you into the autumn spirit and and with its sweet taste will have you ready for the season of cosy jumpers and crunchy leaves.

If you like this hot toddy recipe and are looking forward to the autumn season as much as the food and drink team are, check out our other recipes here.

Hot toddy bundt cake

Makes 8 slices

hot toddy recipe
Hot toddy bundt cake.

Ingredients

For the bundt:

  • 225g (8oz) butter
  • 225g (8oz) caster sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 225g (8oz) self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 lemon, zested

For the icing:

  • 200g (7oz) icing sugar
  • 3 tsps lemon juice
  • 3 tsp whisky
  • Optional: 1 tsp cold water at a time if needed to create a runnier consistency

Method

  1. Pre-heat your oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Lightly butter your bundt tin (I use a 20cm/8” silicone bundt tin).
  2. Cream together the butter and sugar with a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one by one, until well combined.
  3. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and stir together carefully on a low speed until just combined. Add the honey and lemon zest, and mix well.
  4. Place the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean.
  5. Allow to cool in the tin for five minutes, then carefully release the cake on to a wire rack. Leave to cool completely.
  6. To make the icing, sieve the icing sugar into a bowl and begin to mix in the lemon juice and whisky to make a thick but pourable icing. If it isn’t runny enough to pour on, mix in a teaspoon of water.
  7. Pour the icing over the cake, scatter over the lemon zest and serve – an accompanying mug of hot toddy is optional!

Extracted from The Hebridean Baker, My Scottish Island Kitchen by Coinneach MacLeod (Black & White Publishing, £26) All photography by Susie Lowe. Out on October 6.

