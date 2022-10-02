Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path By Aileen Robertson October 2 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 2 2022, 2.48pm 18 Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Transport Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit… 2 Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Why 'dogged' Fife stroke survivor will not accept dodgy dropped kerbs New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets First look at plans for new Levenmouth rail link stations as designs to be… Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts Councils given climate change warning less than 24 hours after Perth and Kinross approves… Last ditch bid to stop Cross Tay Link Road fails as councillors greenlight £32.5… Will 50-year Cross Tay Link Road loan mean less cash for Perth and Kinross… Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations… 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 5 Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit 6 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St… 7 Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries 8 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 4 9 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… More from The Courier Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated Grace Petrie, the artist who connects Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on… Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne… Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes… Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations… Editor's Picks Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’ Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner