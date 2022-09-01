Five new cycling and walking routes to be assessed in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A consultancy firm is set to investigate the feasibility of five new segregated cycling and walking paths in Dundee.

The routes would link Dundee city centre to various areas as well as Lochee to Stobswell.

City councillors will meet at the city development committee on Monday to approve engineering consultancy firm SWECO to conduct a review of the council’s proposed “active freeways”.

The planned pathways are part of the Scottish government’s Active Travel Framework, overseen by Transport Scotland.

If agreed, the council will allocate a total of £325,000 to pay for the concept designs for all of the routes.

What are the five routes?

The city centre to Ninewells Hospital via the Hawkhill/Perth Road corridor;

Lochee to Stobswell via Harefield Road, Strathmore Avenue, Dens Road corridor;

Stobswell and Fintry/Whitfield to the city centre via the Pitkerro Road corridor;

The city centre and Broughty Ferry via the Arbroath Road corridor

The city centre to Strathmartine via the Hilltown/Strathmartine Road corridor.

The cash for the projects will come from Dundee City Council, Tayside regional transport partnership TACTRAN and Transport Scotland.

SWECO’s tendered consultancy fee for each of the links is the lowest.

‘Investigate how to make it easy’

Steven Rome, SNP councillor and depute convener of the council’s city development committee said: “We have already shown a substantial commitment to active travel and we want to push ahead with ensuring that it is a viable option for people all over the city to get to their places of work and education, and to access local services and leisure facilities.

“That means we need a continuous network to and from communities and the city centre that is easy to find, safe and supported by the Green Circular and other quiet routes.

“By commissioning these consultants we are acknowledging the need to investigate how to make it as easy as possible for people to come into the centre from communities across the city.”

Broughty Ferry Active Travel

The routes would add to various cycleways which have been established in the city.

Work on a £1.8 million pound addition to the Broughty Ferry Active Travel scheme is currently underway. This is due for completion in March next year.

Another section of the cycleway connecting the riverside suburb to the city centre was completed earlier this year.

Dundee is also part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 which passes along the waterfront connecting the east cost of Scotland.