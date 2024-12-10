Police use drone to search Dundee park after body find

Police are using a drone to search a Dundee park as their investigation into the discovery of a body continues.

The park was cordoned off for most of Monday after the body was discovered in a wooded area.

Most of the park has since reopened, however, a significant police presence remains near the playpark.

A trailer has been set up and at least six police units are at the scene, including a drone operator and officers carrying sticks to carry out searches on the ground.

The death is still being treated as “unexplained”.

Shock and sadness at body find in Clatto Country Park

One man, 52, who was visiting the park on Tuesday morning, said: “I was actually surprised to see that park back open today.

“It was sad to hear what happened yesterday.

“Police were turning folk back when I was arriving.

“Part of me is relieved I hadn’t been here earlier, as that is the route I generally take through the park with the dogs.

“I imagine the person who discovered this scene must’ve been shaken up.

“I saw the tarpaulin and the cordon was still up around that section of the park.”

A 70-year-old dog walker said she was “shocked” to hear about the body being found.

She said: “I tried to come to the park yesterday and thought there had possibly been a crash when I saw the police signs.

“Other dog walkers were turning back away from Clatto when somebody said a body had been found – I was shocked to hear this.

“There maybe is a little feeling of unease given things that have happened here before.

“I haven’t seen the police here today but I suppose they’ve got to check everything before reopening that section of the park.”

Courier reporter James Simpson, who visited the scene on Tuesday, said: “The main entrance to the park has reopened and the cordoned-off area has reduced in size.

“However, there is still a significant police presence at woodland near the children’s play park.

“There were two vans parked here when I arrived but a further four have since turned up.

“Some officers have used a drone to look at the area from above and several other officers carrying sticks have gone into the woods for a ground search.

“The police are also guarding an area covered in a tarpaulin and they have set up a trailer.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the “unexplained” death but the gender and age of the person found have yet to be confirmed.