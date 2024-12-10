Police use drone to search Dundee park after body find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police use drone to search Dundee park after body find

Visitors to Clatto Country Park have expressed their shock at the discovery.

By James Simpson
Police using a drone to search Clatto Country Park on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police are using a drone to search a Dundee park as their investigation into the discovery of a body continues.

The park was cordoned off for most of Monday after the body was discovered in a wooded area.

Most of the park has since reopened, however, a significant police presence remains near the playpark.

A trailer has been set up and at least six police units are at the scene, including a drone operator and officers carrying sticks to carry out searches on the ground.

The death is still being treated as “unexplained”.

Shock and sadness at body find in Clatto Country Park

One man, 52, who was visiting the park on Tuesday morning, said: “I was actually surprised to see that park back open today.

“It was sad to hear what happened yesterday.

“Police were turning folk back when I was arriving.

“Part of me is relieved I hadn’t been here earlier, as that is the route I generally take through the park with the dogs.

“I imagine the person who discovered this scene must’ve been shaken up.

“I saw the tarpaulin and the cordon was still up around that section of the park.”

Officers using sticks ready to carry out a ground search. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A team of officers heading into the woods to carry out a search. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A trailer has been set up among the trees. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 70-year-old dog walker said she was “shocked” to hear about the body being found.

She said: “I tried to come to the park yesterday and thought there had possibly been a crash when I saw the police signs.

“Other dog walkers were turning back away from Clatto when somebody said a body had been found – I was shocked to hear this.

“There maybe is a little feeling of unease given things that have happened here before.

“I haven’t seen the police here today but I suppose they’ve got to check everything before reopening that section of the park.”

Officers using a drone. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The police drone in the air. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A wider police cordon at Clatto has now been lifted. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Courier reporter James Simpson, who visited the scene on Tuesday, said: “The main entrance to the park has reopened and the cordoned-off area has reduced in size.

“However, there is still a significant police presence at woodland near the children’s play park.

“There were two vans parked here when I arrived but a further four have since turned up.

“Some officers have used a drone to look at the area from above and several other officers carrying sticks have gone into the woods for a ground search.

“The police are also guarding an area covered in a tarpaulin and they have set up a trailer.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the “unexplained” death but the gender and age of the person found have yet to be confirmed.

