‘It’s really cool’: New images reveal progress on £15m Broughty Ferry flood defences

By Jake Keith
January 15 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 15 2022, 9.09am
Amphitheatre-style concrete steps have been installed at Beach Crescent.
Amphitheatre-style concrete steps have been installed at Beach Crescent.

New images show the progress being made on the £15 million flood defences in Broughty Ferry – as the project nears completion.

Work began in summer 2020 and is on track to be completed by spring this year despite the impact of Covid-19.

A walking and cycling path, providing a segregated route along Douglas Terrace and Fisher Street, has recently been opened.

The Beach Crescent section, meanwhile, is taking shape with the finishing touches being put on newly installed amphitheatre-style steps.

Work continuing on the amphitheatre-style steps.

It will provide open access down to the pebble beach and is expected to be a popular seating area with views over the water.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says he is excited to see the finished project.

“I think the steps look really cool,” he said.

“Firstly, it forms a flood defence but I do think it will be a really nice area for people to sit and admire the seafront.

Part of the new walking and cycling route.

“As far as I know, they are still on schedule to finish on time in the next few months, so it’s all coming together.”

The work, mostly funded by the Scottish Government, has resulted in various road closures and caused some disruption in the area.

It is designed to reduce the risk of flooding to residential, open space, community and businesses along Douglas Terrace, James Place, Fisher Street and Beach Crescent.

How the finished project will look.

The council says the precast reinforced concrete steps at Beach Crescent are similar in design to those built in 2013 at the beach in Margate, Kent, on the south-east coast of England.

The eastern part of Broughty Ferry’s seafront will also see big changes over the next few years.

The area around the Esplanade will be given a huge facelift as part of a separate £9m upgrade.

The new path extends along Fisher Street, next to the lifeboat station.

However, some aspects of the design are being challenged by a group of locals, who claim the stopping up of one-way Mill Street will cause an array of traffic issues.

Mr Duncan said: “There’s a lot going on just now in the area and it will look great once it’s all complete.

“The only fly in the ointment is the delay to the work at the Esplanade. It’s looking like that has been delayed for some time, potentially a year.”

Design images reveal ‘game-changing’ upgrades to Broughty Ferry Esplanade to Monifieth

