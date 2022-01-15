Under pressure Angus taxi trade could see first fares rise in four years

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus taxi fares could facing a hike for the first time in four years.

A review of rates has been launched for a trade which one local operator said has seen business “fall off the cliff”.

The process is now underway after a failed bid to put the brakes on the review until after Scottish council elections in May.

It is less than six months since Angus councillors decided there shouldn’t be a price hike.

But civic licensing committee councillors agreed another review should take place.

The current standard daytime hire rate is £3.50 for the first 1,660 yards – just under a mile.

The next 1,660 yards are charged at £3.50, and then 10p for every 85 yards thereafter.

Waiting time is 10p for every 15 seconds.

Evening rates go up to £3.80. And there are higher charges over the festive period.

Delay move thwarted

Council legal manager David Thompson told them: “We’ve had representations from the trade.

“They highlight what I think everyone in the meeting already knows – that there have been significant increases in costs.”

But Arbroath councillor Alex King said he wanted to delay the review.

Mr King said: “The last one was only completed in August 2021.

“And we’ve an election for a new council in May.

“So I think it would be better for this to be deferred for the first meeting of the civic licensing committee in the next administration.

“I don’t want to be committing people to doing a whole lot of work which might be rejected by the next committee.”

Committee vice-convener Richard Moore said: “If taxi drivers are having a difficult time now, I don’t want to wait until May/June time to start the process.

“We can start the process and leave the decision to the incoming civic licensing committee.”

Operator’s doubts

But one Angus operator fears the latest review will be a “waste of time”.

Scott Ferrier of VIP Taxis in Forfar said: “We haven’t had an increase since 2018.

“I’ve made representations in the past.

“But it seems every time Forfar operators say they want a rise that the trade in Arbroath say they don’t and it’s kicked out.

“The level of trade has fallen off a cliff.

“We’re running at about 45% capacity.

“As far as Friday and Saturday night weekend work is concerned, there’s just nothing there.

“Fuel, insurance, maintenance and the cost of parts have all gone up.

“So, yes I’d like to see a rise.

“But at the same time the people we are carrying have also seen their costs for fuel, food and everything else increase.

“The public just don’t have the money.”

A review is also on the way in neighbouring Perth and Kinross Council.

It comes after the trade there said it is “on its knees” having not seen a fares increase in a decade.