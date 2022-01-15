Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Under pressure Angus taxi trade could see first fares rise in four years

By Graham Brown
January 15 2022, 8.15am Updated: January 15 2022, 1.26pm
Angus Council is reviewing taxi fares. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Angus taxi fares could facing a hike for the first time in four years.

A review of rates has been launched for a trade which one local operator said has seen business “fall off the cliff”.

The process is now underway after a failed bid to put the brakes on the review until after Scottish council elections in May.

It is less than six months since Angus councillors decided there shouldn’t be a price hike.

But civic licensing committee councillors agreed another review should take place.

The current standard daytime hire rate is £3.50 for the first 1,660 yards – just under a mile.

The next 1,660 yards are charged at £3.50, and then 10p for every 85 yards thereafter.

Waiting time is 10p for every 15 seconds.

Evening rates go up to £3.80. And there are higher charges over the festive period.

Delay move thwarted

Council legal manager David Thompson told them: “We’ve had representations from the trade.

“They highlight what I think everyone in the meeting already knows – that there have been significant increases in costs.”

But Arbroath councillor Alex King said he wanted to delay the review.

Mr King said: “The last one was only completed in August 2021.

“And we’ve an election for a new council in May.

“So I think it would be better for this to be deferred for the first meeting of the civic licensing committee in the next administration.

“I don’t want to be committing people to doing a whole lot of work which might be rejected by the next committee.”

Committee vice-convener Richard Moore said: “If taxi drivers are having a difficult time now, I don’t want to wait until May/June time to start the process.

“We can start the process and leave the decision to the incoming civic licensing committee.”

Operator’s doubts

But one Angus operator fears the latest review will be a “waste of time”.

Scott Ferrier of VIP Taxis in Forfar said: “We haven’t had an increase since 2018.

“I’ve made representations in the past.

“But it seems every time Forfar operators say they want a rise that the trade in Arbroath say they don’t and it’s kicked out.

“The level of trade has fallen off a cliff.

“We’re running at about 45% capacity.

Forfar taxis
Castle Street, Forfar. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“As far as Friday and Saturday night weekend work is concerned, there’s just nothing there.

“Fuel, insurance, maintenance and the cost of parts have all gone up.

“So, yes I’d like to see a rise.

“But at the same time the people we are carrying have also seen their costs for fuel, food and everything else increase.

“The public just don’t have the money.”

A review is also on the way in neighbouring Perth and Kinross Council.

It comes after the trade there said it is “on its knees” having not seen a fares increase in a decade.

