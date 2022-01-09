Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth taxi firms ‘on their knees’ as tariffs remain the same for a decade

By Anita Diouri
January 9 2022, 7.30am
Perth Taxis
Paul Hopkiss of Thistle Taxis Perth. Picture: Kim Cessford.

Perth taxi firms are “on their knees” after not seeing a single rise in tariffs for the last decade.

Some have likened it to not having had a pay rise for 10 years, despite the rise in other costs during that time.

And while firms do not wish to pass on additional costs to the public, they say they must in order to make ends meet.

Paul Hopkiss of Thistle Taxis Perth. Picture: Kim Cessford.

The impact of the pandemic, coupled with rising fuel, insurance and licence costs, mean that taxi firms are feeling the pinch.

But Perth and Kinross Council – which sets the tariffs – say a planned review in 2021 was delayed by pandemic.

It is now set to take place this month.

‘We are on our knees’

Anddy Lothian of Ace Taxis says taxi firms were asked to vote on whether there should be tariff increases.

But the authority did not hike fares.

He said: “For the past 10 years, they have refused to up the tariffs.

“I am paying for 20 licences but I get one vote. I should have 20 votes.

“Fuel, insurance and staff wages have all gone up. We really need an increase – we are on our knees, you know.

Perth Taxis
Anddy Lothian. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“Don’t get me wrong, no-one wants to put up their prices because it puts people off but we have to.

“We are asking for a small inflation rate rise.

“For the last 10 years, the council have increased the cost of licences but they haven’t raised our tariffs. It’s common sense.”

Rising costs

And Mr Lothian’s concerns are shared by other Perth taxi firms.

Paul Hopkiss of Thistle Taxis likened the issue to a person not getting a pay rise in 10 years.

“Expenses have gone up but our income has not,” he said.

“Our income has been battered because of this. One thing is that many firms accept cards now and that will cost.

Paul Hopkiss of Thistle Taxis Perth. Picture: Kim Cessford.

“We are doing everything we can to improve our service to the public, like the cards, but that comes at a cost.

“It needs to be a substantial rise and the sooner the better.

“Every single restriction that was put onto the general public has affected us.”

He added: “I think the public will accept it. They know this has been going on.

“I want to thank the public for still supporting us. I know they are scared and nervous using public transport.”

Loss of drivers

Meanwhile, other firms have also urged the council to make changes amid their ongoing stuggles.

Dereck Sweeny of A&B Taxis said: “We are definitely needing this increase.

“A lot of us felt that business wasn’t so good and we didn’t want to put people off but now that has to happen.

“We have lost a lot of drivers to other industries.

“We lost 45 to 50% of our drivers to deliver takeaways because we just can’t compete with the way fares are at the moment.”

Peter Milne of Fair City Cab added: “They haven’t changed since 2011 but every year prices of fuel and insurance go up.

“I have 16 licences but I’m a representative of 31 people. But the council say I’m one voice.

“I understand that licencing are under pressure but it’s come to the point where it’s taking years and it’s not acceptable.”

What is the local authority’s position?

But in response to the taxi firms’ concerns, Perth and Kinross Council says it prioritised other areas amid the pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “The planned taxi fare review was unfortunately delayed due during 2021 so that priority could be given to issuing licences and processing Covid grants to taxi drivers and operators; and so it is incorrect to say we refused to carry out a review.

“The review is due to begin this month.

“Taxi operators are consulted in relation to any review of taxi fares. There is not a vote.

“Each taxi operator will be able to provide their view to the licensing department on an individual basis.

“Those views will be considered by the licensing committee, along with any other views expressed, when it makes a decision about whether to make changes to taxi fares.”

