Perth taxi firms ‘on their knees’ as tariffs remain the same for a decade

Perth taxi firms are “on their knees” after not seeing a single rise in tariffs for the last decade.

Some have likened it to not having had a pay rise for 10 years, despite the rise in other costs during that time.

And while firms do not wish to pass on additional costs to the public, they say they must in order to make ends meet.

The impact of the pandemic, coupled with rising fuel, insurance and licence costs, mean that taxi firms are feeling the pinch.

But Perth and Kinross Council – which sets the tariffs – say a planned review in 2021 was delayed by pandemic.

It is now set to take place this month.

‘We are on our knees’

Anddy Lothian of Ace Taxis says taxi firms were asked to vote on whether there should be tariff increases.

But the authority did not hike fares.

He said: “For the past 10 years, they have refused to up the tariffs.

“I am paying for 20 licences but I get one vote. I should have 20 votes.

“Fuel, insurance and staff wages have all gone up. We really need an increase – we are on our knees, you know.

“Don’t get me wrong, no-one wants to put up their prices because it puts people off but we have to.

“We are asking for a small inflation rate rise.

“For the last 10 years, the council have increased the cost of licences but they haven’t raised our tariffs. It’s common sense.”

Rising costs

And Mr Lothian’s concerns are shared by other Perth taxi firms.

Paul Hopkiss of Thistle Taxis likened the issue to a person not getting a pay rise in 10 years.

“Expenses have gone up but our income has not,” he said.

“Our income has been battered because of this. One thing is that many firms accept cards now and that will cost.

“We are doing everything we can to improve our service to the public, like the cards, but that comes at a cost.

“It needs to be a substantial rise and the sooner the better.

“Every single restriction that was put onto the general public has affected us.”

He added: “I think the public will accept it. They know this has been going on.

“I want to thank the public for still supporting us. I know they are scared and nervous using public transport.”

Loss of drivers

Meanwhile, other firms have also urged the council to make changes amid their ongoing stuggles.

Dereck Sweeny of A&B Taxis said: “We are definitely needing this increase.

“A lot of us felt that business wasn’t so good and we didn’t want to put people off but now that has to happen.

“We have lost a lot of drivers to other industries.

“We lost 45 to 50% of our drivers to deliver takeaways because we just can’t compete with the way fares are at the moment.”

Peter Milne of Fair City Cab added: “They haven’t changed since 2011 but every year prices of fuel and insurance go up.

“I have 16 licences but I’m a representative of 31 people. But the council say I’m one voice.

“I understand that licencing are under pressure but it’s come to the point where it’s taking years and it’s not acceptable.”

What is the local authority’s position?

But in response to the taxi firms’ concerns, Perth and Kinross Council says it prioritised other areas amid the pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “The planned taxi fare review was unfortunately delayed due during 2021 so that priority could be given to issuing licences and processing Covid grants to taxi drivers and operators; and so it is incorrect to say we refused to carry out a review.

“The review is due to begin this month.

“Taxi operators are consulted in relation to any review of taxi fares. There is not a vote.

“Each taxi operator will be able to provide their view to the licensing department on an individual basis.

“Those views will be considered by the licensing committee, along with any other views expressed, when it makes a decision about whether to make changes to taxi fares.”