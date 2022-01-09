Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Are sit-ups really the best way to tone your abs?

By Katie Wright
January 9 2022, 8.33am
Post Thumbnail

When it comes to fitness goals, six-packs are often high on the list – and it might be something you’re considering if restarting a workout regime.

Sit-ups are seen as the essential exercise if you want to tone your abdominal muscles.

But are they really the most effective way to craft a six-pack?

Here, fitness experts talk us through the best ways to achieve the abs of your dreams…

James Griffiths, personal trainer and founder of Wild Training.

“Sit-ups are an iconic exercise. They are simple to do, you don’t need any equipment, and you can feel them working your abdominal muscles,” says James Griffiths, personal trainer and founder of Wild Training.

However, he explains sit-ups “do not get the largest amount of your abdominal muscles working when compared to other core exercises”.

He adds: “Your abs will respond better to harder exercises.”

Which exercise tones abs best?

Michael Brigo, personal trainer and founder of Brigo PT, agrees: “The sit-up is the most well-known ab exercise on the planet.

“But truthfully it won’t tone your abs or give you a six-pack.”

Michael Brigo, personal trainer.

“Firstly, to visibly see your abdominals muscles, your body fat percentage must be low,” says Michael.

“For women, the range is 14% to 24%, and men 6% to 17% percent.”

There are plenty of excellent ab-focused moves you can do requiring little to no equipment.

First is a plank, where you balance on your hands or forearms and toes with your body parallel to the floor, activating the abdominals.

“Planks vary from the standard version to alternating arm lifts, alternating leg lifts and the ‘body saw’ [rocking backwards and forwards on your elbows].

“These are great variations which build strength and focus on drawing in your ab muscles,” says Michael.

“Also, aim to include side plank variations including side bends, twisting, knee to elbow, and the original side plank with the added weight on top of your hip.”

Which other exercises help with toning?

James recommends bicycle crunches: “The best floor-based body weight exercise to activate the most abdominal muscles.

“Sit up with both legs lifted off the floor. Pull one knee in and hit the inside of your thigh with your opposite elbow. Sit back down and do it again on the other side.”

To take your ab workout to the next level, Michael suggests doing crunches while seated on an exercise ball.

Bicycle crunches can also help to tone abs.

You could also try hanging leg raises if you’re at the gym or have access to a bar, to target the lower abs.

How many reps for results?

James says it’s better to start slowly, then steadily progress to tougher moves.

“Intensity comes from harder exercises, so five to 10 reps, or 10 to 30 seconds, for three to five sets.

“Build your abs with fewer reps of harder exercises, and then train for more tone by progressing your workouts with less rest.”

Are abs made in the kitchen?

Trainers are fond of the saying ‘abs are made in the kitchen’.

So to safely lose weight you’ll need to focus on nutrition as well as cardio.

“The idea of abs being made in the kitchen isn’t entirely true,” no exercise alone will hone a six-pack “if you don’t eat sensibly as well”, Michael adds.

You should always consult your GP if you are concerned about your weight or making major changes to your diet or exercise regime.

