Tam Courts reveals hopes for ‘magnificent’ return of Dundee United fans to Tannadice after winter break

Tam Courts hopes Dundeee United fans will be permitted at Tannadice in big numbers when the Tangerines return to action.

United host St Mirren on January 18 in their first match after the winter break.

Scottish government guidelines that restrict crowds to 500 are set to end on January 17, although there have been warnings they could be extended.

The Tangerines, who this week announce a link-up with English Championship side Fulham, travel to Dens Park on February 1 for the first Dundee derby of 2022.

Courts said: “When you see the level of appetite for tickets, Dundee United fans queuing down the street and selling out quickly, there’s a huge appetite from supporters to come to the games.

“They want to be in the stadiums just now so hopefully they’re back for the Dundee derby, then it would be magnificent.

“I think everyone is at a stage where we feel we have all been there, done that.

“I understand why the politicians are saying you have to draw a line and that’s why the clubs agreed to stop early.

“But if we can get the numbers in safely and socially distanced, then only having five hundred is pretty unpalatable.

“You have to hope the information coming out from the scientists about it being less potent and not as likely for people to end up in hospital pans out the way they think.

“If that’s the case then hopefully we can put measures in place so society can at least feel it’s getting back to a sense of normality.

“We have been stuck in this cycle for a long time now, we have done the empty stadiums for a long time last season.

“Fans have re-engaged with their clubs since crowds came back, they recognised what they’d lost during the previous shutout.

“People don’t want to be closed out of the main sport in the country anymore and hopefully that won’t be the case.”

United last month suffered a Covid-19 outbreak and are well aware of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Players ordered to ‘be sensible’

Courts added: “What we are trying to do as a club is keep a sense of normality as much as we can.

“We have asked the players to be sensible but we have to recognise players do need a break and they may want to visit people.

“But we have stressed they have to remain within the rules. We had looked at a winter training camp but about a month ago we could see where it was heading with Covid. So we didn’t actually get as far as booking anything.”