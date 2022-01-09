Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts reveals hopes for ‘magnificent’ return of Dundee United fans to Tannadice after winter break

By Sean Hamilton
January 9 2022, 9.00am
Tam Courts hopes to see stands packed with Dundee United fans when his side returns to action. (Pics: SNS)
Tam Courts hopes to see stands packed with Dundee United fans when his side returns to action. (Pics: SNS)

Tam Courts hopes Dundeee United fans will be permitted at Tannadice in big numbers when the Tangerines return to action.

United host St Mirren on January 18 in their first match after the winter break.

Scottish government guidelines that restrict crowds to 500 are set to end on January 17, although there have been warnings they could be extended.

The Tangerines, who this week announce a link-up with English Championship side Fulham, travel to Dens Park on February 1 for the first Dundee derby of 2022.

Courts said: “When you see the level of appetite for tickets, Dundee United fans queuing down the street and selling out quickly, there’s a huge appetite from supporters to come to the games.

Dundee United fans have backed their team in numbers this season

“They want to be in the stadiums just now so hopefully they’re back for the Dundee derby, then it would be magnificent.

“I think everyone is at a stage where we feel we have all been there, done that.

“I understand why the politicians are saying you have to draw a line and that’s why the clubs agreed to stop early.

“But if we can get the numbers in safely and socially distanced, then only having five hundred is pretty unpalatable.

“You have to hope the information coming out from the scientists about it being less potent and not as likely for people to end up in hospital pans out the way they think.

“If that’s the case then hopefully we can put measures in place so society can at least feel it’s getting back to a sense of normality.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a Covid-19 update
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put in place new rules governing football fans before Christmas

“We have been stuck in this cycle for a long time now, we have done the empty stadiums for a long time last season.

Fans have re-engaged with their clubs since crowds came back, they recognised what they’d lost during the previous shutout.

“People don’t want to be closed out of the main sport in the country anymore and hopefully that won’t be the case.”

United last month suffered a Covid-19 outbreak and are well aware of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Players ordered to ‘be sensible’

Courts added: “What we are trying to do as a club is keep a sense of normality as much as we can.

“We have asked the players to be sensible but we have to recognise players do need a break and they may want to visit people.

“But we have stressed they have to remain within the rules. We had looked at a winter training camp but about a month ago we could see where it was heading with Covid. So we didn’t actually get as far as booking anything.”

