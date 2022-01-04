Dundee United hope Fulham link-up will help them gain ‘competitive advantage’ over Scottish Premiership rivals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have announced a link-up with English Championship side Fulham that they hope will lead to ‘competitive advantages.’

United have confirmed the strategic partnership with the London-based side which will see the clubs collaborate on a number of key areas.

They will share ‘market intelligence’ on transfers, player development and best practice on commercial and retail aspects of the clubs.

The academies of the two sides will also work closely together on player and coach development.

The deal has been struck by Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar after a number of high-level meetings with his Fulham counterparts.

“It is great to finally announce our collaboration agreement with Fulham FC,” Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar told the club’s official website.

“Both clubs share similar long-term objectives and understand that innovative working practices are key to creating competitive advantages within our respective leagues.

“Clearly the development and the recruitment of players are key pillars to this agreement.

“However, both clubs share similar visions and values to achieve success. By working together this can only enhance our individual clubs’ performances and success.”

Fulham: Dundee United are the perfect fit for us

Fulham’s Head of football development Huw Jennings added: “We are delighted to be signing this collaboration agreement with Dundee United.

“We have been seeking like-minded partners to support our football development ambitions. The Tangerines represent a perfect fit for us.

“Our clubs share many historic features, such as our respective stadiums.

“But as important are the synergies that we share in our outlook for the future.

“Brexit represents a major gear shift for player acquisition in our industry.

“By collaborating with a partner club in the UK we can both gain a competitive advantage.

“The team at Dundee United share very similar values to ours and have a great track record for player acquisition and talent development.

“We are really looking forward to cementing the partnership over the coming months and years.”