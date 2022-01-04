Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United hope Fulham link-up will help them gain ‘competitive advantage’ over Scottish Premiership rivals

By Ewan Smith
January 4 2022, 10.38am Updated: January 4 2022, 11.11am
Dundee United have announced a link-up with English counterparts Fulham

Dundee United have announced a link-up with English Championship side Fulham that they hope will lead to ‘competitive advantages.’

United have confirmed the strategic partnership with the London-based side which will see the clubs collaborate on a number of key areas.

They will share ‘market intelligence’ on transfers, player development and best practice on commercial and retail aspects of the clubs.

The academies of the two sides will also work closely together on player and coach development.

The deal has been struck by Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar after a number of high-level meetings with his Fulham counterparts.

“It is great to finally announce our collaboration agreement with Fulham FC,” Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar told the club’s official website.

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is looking forward to the Fulham link-up

“Both clubs share similar long-term objectives and understand that innovative working practices are key to creating competitive advantages within our respective leagues.

“Clearly the development and the recruitment of players are key pillars to this agreement.

“However, both clubs share similar visions and values to achieve success. By working together this can only enhance our individual clubs’ performances and success.”

Fulham: Dundee United are the perfect fit for us

Fulham’s Head of football development Huw Jennings added: “We are delighted to be signing this collaboration agreement with Dundee United.

“We have been seeking like-minded partners to support our football development ambitions. The Tangerines represent a perfect fit for us.

“Our clubs share many historic features, such as our respective stadiums.

“But as important are the synergies that we share in our outlook for the future.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will work closely with Fulham counterpart Shahid Khan

“Brexit represents a major gear shift for player acquisition in our industry.

“By collaborating with a partner club in the UK we can both gain a competitive advantage.

“The team at Dundee United share very similar values to ours and have a great track record for player acquisition and talent development.

“We are really looking forward to cementing the partnership over the coming months and years.”

Mark Ogren insists Dundee United academy is ‘the cornerstone of our club’ as Tannadice side celebrate elite tie-in with Baldragon Academy

