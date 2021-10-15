Mark Ogren insists Dundee United academy is ‘the cornerstone of our club’ as Tannadice side celebrate elite tie-in with Baldragon Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Ogren insists Dundee United academy is ‘the cornerstone of our club’ as Tannadice side celebrate elite tie-in with Baldragon Academy

By Ewan Smith
October 15 2021, 12.30pm Updated: October 15 2021, 12.43pm

Mark Ogren insists Dundee United’s academy is ‘the cornerstone of our club’ – with ambitious targets to create Champions League players.

United have joined forces with Baldragon Academy as part of an exciting partnership to develop the next generation of elite level players.

The academy offers 20 pupils 1,280 additional hours of individually tailored ‘performance education’ while they pursue their studies at Baldragon.

The facility is the brainchild of Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie, who established links with Baldragon’s head teacher Hugh McAninch last May.

And United owner Ogren insists his club are fully invested in youth after a recent visit to the state-of-the-art facility.

Dundee United academy staff at Baldragon Academy with (fourth from left, left to right) Tony Asghar, Mark Ogren, Baldragon head teacher Hugh McAninch and Andy Goldie.

“The academy is the cornerstone of our club,” said Ogren. “Arrangements like this are key to our club.

“As far as we are concerned the sky is the limit.

“You develop these players from a young age then there is no telling where they can go.”

Tony Asghar: Dundee United academy is crucial to our ambitions

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar echoes Ogren’s thoughts.

Asghar played a key role in the appointment of Goldie to head up the club’s academy in 2019.

And he has high hopes for the Baldragon tie-in, which launched in May 2020.

Tony Asghar, Mark Ogren, Hugh McAninch and Andy Goldie in discussion at Baldragon Academy.

“When we first came to the club two and half years ago, the academy was the key pillar of what we were trying to achieve,” said Asghar.

“Trying to determine young players through education was another of our key pillars.

“Having the partnership with Baldragon has worked fantastically well.

“We have known for years, back to the 1980s, that Dundee is hotbed for talent.

“It’s important to engage with talent.

“We want to utilise it from within where we are from and thereafter make sure we can get boys from other regions.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar on Dundee United’s ‘laser focused’ signing policy and the impact of Tam Courts

