Dundee United insist fans are ‘fundamental’ to football as they join Dundee in calling for early Covid shutdown

By Ewan Smith
December 22 2021, 12.21pm
Dundee United want to play in front of full crowds
Dundee United want to play in front of full crowds

Dundee United have become the latest club to call for the SPFL to bring forward the winter break.

United have joined city rivals Dundee in urging clubs to vote for an early shutdown – which will take effect from Boxing Day’s visit of Hibernian.

The Tannadice club sold out their entire 4,000 allocation for the January 2nd Dundee derby.

But the Scottish Government announced new restrictions that will limit crowd numbers to 500 for a minimum of three weeks United – impacting the Dundee derby.

Dundee made it clear they don’t want to play in front of reduced crowds.

Dundee United want fans in for their Dundee derby

And United have backed those calls in a statement released on Wednesday.

“It is a fundamental to football that fans be allowed to attend matches and support the game,” a statement on the club’s official website said.

“Bringing forward the winter break would mean fans will not miss out on attending fixtures over the next ten days.”

United have officially submitted their request to bring the winter break forward to the game’s governing body.

They insist a move to curtail the season temporarily will helped the Government’s ‘vaccination booster programme to take greater effect.’

