Obituary: Mark Muir, former soldier and turnkey at Dundee police station

For 22 years, Mark Muir served his country including with the army during the first Gulf War.

Then for the next 22 years he served his community as a turnkey at Dundee police station.

Mark, who has died aged 69, was also a popular customer at the Fort, Broughty Ferry, and a regular on its golfing trips.

He reached the rank of sergeant in the King’s Own Scottish Borderers before beginning his career with Tayside Police.

Health battle

Last November Mark was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent chemotherapy but spent the last 11 days of his life in ward 32 at Ninewells.

He died with his wife Lindsey, daughter Megan and family best friend Tracy by his side.

Mark was born in Motherwell in May 1952, the fourth of George and Annie Muir’s children. He was raised in a close family, forging strong bonds with his siblings, especially with Anne and Alistair who were younger than him.

He was educated at Netherton primary and Wishaw Central School before spending a couple of years working for an ironmonger.

In November 1971 he joined the King’s Own Scottish Borderers and served for 22 years and four days.

Mark completed eight tours of Northern Ireland and served in Berlin, Kenya, Belize, the US, Germany, Singapore, Australia and during the first Gulf War.

The final part of his career was as a practice manager at a military medical centre.

New beginning

After leaving the army, Mark decided he needed a fresh start and settled into a flat in Fort Street, Broughty Ferry.

He soon made friends in the Fort and began work as a turnkey with the police in Bell Street in Dundee.

It was at the Fort that he met his future wife, Lindsey. Throughout that year their friendship grew and they were soon dating.

Proposal

On Christmas Day, 2011 Mark got down on one knee in front of Lindsey’s family and proposed.

The couple married on May 17, 2013 in Broughty Ferry Hotel.

Over the years the couple enjoyed many holidays together including to Egypt, Paris, New York, Jordan and their favourite destination, Cala Millor in Majorca.

A lifelong Motherwell supporter, Mark and Lindsey, a Dundee United fan, enjoyed wagers when their teams clashed.

Retirement

When Mark retired, the family acquired Dali, a labrador. Mark also enjoyed reading and following sport on television, particularly Formula 1, rugby league and cricket.

Lindsey said: “The final 11 days of Mark’s life were spent in ward 32 at Ninewells Hospital and Covid in the ward stopped me from being able to go in for six days which was very hard.

“Once I was able to see Mark again I had to wear full PPE but despite that, there was still laughter and Mark’s cheeky sense of humour never left him.”

