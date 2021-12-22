Dundee join calls for Covid shutdown ahead of sell-out derby: ‘Every effort must be made to have supporters inside stadiums’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee join calls for Covid shutdown ahead of sell-out derby: ‘Every effort must be made to have supporters inside stadiums’

By George Cran
December 22 2021, 11.43am
Dundee have joined a host of Premiership clubs in calling for the winter break to be brought forward.

In a statement the Dark Blues say football authorities must “avoid going back to empty stands where possible”.

That’s after new measures to curve the spread of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday that include a limit of 500 spectators at football matches.

The new measures kick in from Boxing Day and will last for three weeks.

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Livingston, St Johnstone and Motherwell have also made public calls for the winter break to be moved.

‘Sell-out Dundee derby’

In that time, Dundee host rivals Dundee United on January 2 with the match already close to a sell-out in the 11,775-capacity Dens Park.

That would be “catastrophic” for the club to see that clash played in front of only 500 fans, according to the Dundee Supporters Association.

Dundee’s statement reads: “Following the Scottish Government’s announcement yesterday, Dundee FC have been in constant dialogue regarding the best course of action moving forward.

“We understand the difficulties and pressures surrounding the decisions currently being made but we have made our view clear that every possible effort must be made to have supporters inside stadiums for these fixtures.

“As such, we are supporting the proposal to bring forward the winter break and allow these matches to be rescheduled.

“This is not an easy task and one that will require assistance from many parties.

‘Football is not the same without supporters’

“However, having played through a season behind closed doors and seeing the impact the return of fans has had this season we feel we must try [to] avoid going back to empty stands where possible.

“Football is not the same without supporters.

“We have been looking forward to big crowds and great atmospheres over the festive period, culminating in a sell-out Dundee derby in just over a week.

“To play these matches with no supporters is not something that anyone within the club wants.

“Discussions took place last night between the clubs and the SPFL and we expect further talks today.

“We will update our supporters when we have more information regarding the coming weeks.”

 

