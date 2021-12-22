Dundee join calls for Covid shutdown ahead of sell-out derby: ‘Every effort must be made to have supporters inside stadiums’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have joined a host of Premiership clubs in calling for the winter break to be brought forward.

In a statement the Dark Blues say football authorities must “avoid going back to empty stands where possible”.

That’s after new measures to curve the spread of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday that include a limit of 500 spectators at football matches.

The new measures kick in from Boxing Day and will last for three weeks.

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Livingston, St Johnstone and Motherwell have also made public calls for the winter break to be moved.

‘Sell-out Dundee derby’

In that time, Dundee host rivals Dundee United on January 2 with the match already close to a sell-out in the 11,775-capacity Dens Park.

That would be “catastrophic” for the club to see that clash played in front of only 500 fans, according to the Dundee Supporters Association.

Dundee’s statement reads: “Following the Scottish Government’s announcement yesterday, Dundee FC have been in constant dialogue regarding the best course of action moving forward.

“We understand the difficulties and pressures surrounding the decisions currently being made but we have made our view clear that every possible effort must be made to have supporters inside stadiums for these fixtures.

“As such, we are supporting the proposal to bring forward the winter break and allow these matches to be rescheduled.

“This is not an easy task and one that will require assistance from many parties.

‘Football is not the same without supporters’

“However, having played through a season behind closed doors and seeing the impact the return of fans has had this season we feel we must try [to] avoid going back to empty stands where possible.

“Football is not the same without supporters.

“We have been looking forward to big crowds and great atmospheres over the festive period, culminating in a sell-out Dundee derby in just over a week.

“To play these matches with no supporters is not something that anyone within the club wants.

“Discussions took place last night between the clubs and the SPFL and we expect further talks today.

“We will update our supporters when we have more information regarding the coming weeks.”