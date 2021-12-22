St Johnstone BACK Covid shutdown ahead of Celtic visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have become the latest club to publicly support plans to bring the upcoming Premiership winter break forward.

Faced with the prospect of adhering to a 500-person capacity limit for three weeks from Boxing Day, the Perth Saints have described postponing the affected fixtures as the ‘best solution’

St Johnstone, who host Ross County on Wednesday evening, have one home match during the period in question — but it is the money-spinning visit of Celtic on Sunday.

For that game to effectively be played behind closed doors would be a hammer-blow to the club and its fans.

St Johnstone has requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the affected fixtures. Due to the government announcement yesterday, we believe this is the best solution for our football club and our supporters🔵⚪ — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 22, 2021

A statement from the Saints’ official Twitter account confirmed: “St Johnstone has requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the affected fixtures.

“Due to the government announcement yesterday, we believe this is the best solution for our football club and our supporters.”

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Livingston and Motherwell have also made public calls for the winter break to be moved.

Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and St Mirren are also thought to be in favour, providing it proves logistically possible to rearrange the games.