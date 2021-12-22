St Johnstone BACK Covid shutdown ahead of Celtic visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Alan Temple
December 22 2021, 10.13am Updated: December 22 2021, 11.10am
St Johnstone fans in full voice
St Johnstone have become the latest club to publicly support plans to bring the upcoming Premiership winter break forward.

Faced with the prospect of adhering to a 500-person capacity limit for three weeks from Boxing Day, the Perth Saints have described postponing the affected fixtures as the ‘best solution’

St Johnstone, who host Ross County on Wednesday evening, have one home match during the period in question — but it is the money-spinning visit of Celtic on Sunday.

For that game to effectively be played behind closed doors would be a hammer-blow to the club and its fans.

A statement from the Saints’ official Twitter account confirmed: “St Johnstone has requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the affected fixtures.

“Due to the government announcement yesterday, we believe this is the best solution for our football club and our supporters.”

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Livingston and Motherwell have also made public calls for the winter break to be moved.

Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and St Mirren are also thought to be in favour, providing it proves logistically possible to rearrange the games.

Dundee fans’ group calls for SPFL action after ‘kick in the teeth’ Covid restrictions KO derby sell-out v Dundee United

