Nicky Clark hopes fans pack out rescheduled Dundee v Dundee United clash as Tangerines star hails ‘excellent’ derby atmosphere

By Sean Hamilton
January 1 2022, 12.00pm
Nicky Clark reckons the atmosphere at the Dundee derby is amongst the best he has experienced
Nicky Clark hopes that Dundee United fans are allowed into stadiums in large numbers by the time the derby comes around.

United had been set to make the trip up to Dens Park on January 2 for the New Year derby.

But with the winter shutdown brought forward after the Scottish government restricted crowd sizes to jut 500 spectators, the clash has been rescheduled for February 1.

It is hoped that stadiums can return to full capacity by mid-January and Clark would love to see a large away following at Dens Park next month.

Dundee United fans have packed out away ends in the Premiership this season

He said: “Especially at derbies. It would have been a shame to play it in front of 500 people. It’s a great atmosphere, I’ve played in a few up here and they’re excellent.

“I’ve been fortunate to win the majority of them. I’m looking forward to that game, hopefully it’s a full crowd at Dens and I’m sure we’ll take a good support too.

“Tannadice is always rocking, our fans come out and support us everywhere. Even now when it’s tough, they’ve supported us at games in midweek and when the weather hasn’t been great. They’ll be pleased the game has been changed, they’ll be looking forward to it. Hopefully they will all be allowed in.”

