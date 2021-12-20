Dundee United sell out Dens Park derby ticket allocation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United will have a full backing from their fans at the new year derby after Arabs snapped up their ticket allocation.

Around 4,000 United fans will occupy the Bob Shankly and part of the Main Stand at Dens for the hotly-anticipated game on January 2.

The derby has not been chosen for live TV, so those attending will be the only ones to see the fixture live.

Big support

United fans have already backed their team in big numbers this season, which has been appreciated by manager Tam Courts and his players.

More than 1,000 Arabs have followed their team to the likes of Livingston, Hibs and Hearts.

Now, the side will have a sizeable support against their nearest rivals Dundee.

The Tangerines will look to continue their good run against the Dark Blues, who haven’t won a derby since August 2017.

An Ian Harkes strike was enough to separate the two sides last time around and The Terrors will look for a repeat result as they look to kick off 2022 on the right foot..