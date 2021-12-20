Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United sell out Dens Park derby ticket allocation

By Scott Lorimer
December 20 2021, 5.28pm
Dundee United fans have snapped up their ticket allocation for the Dens Park derby.
Dundee United will have a full backing from their fans at the new year derby after Arabs snapped up their ticket allocation.

Around 4,000 United fans will occupy the Bob Shankly and part of the Main Stand at Dens for the hotly-anticipated game on January 2.

The derby has not been chosen for live TV, so those attending will be the only ones to see the fixture live.

Big support

United fans have already backed their team in big numbers this season, which has been appreciated by manager Tam Courts and his players.

More than 1,000 Arabs have followed their team to the likes of Livingston, Hibs and Hearts.

Now, the side will have a sizeable support against their nearest rivals Dundee.

The Tangerines will look to continue their good run against the Dark Blues, who haven’t won a derby since August 2017.

An Ian Harkes strike was enough to separate the two sides last time around and The Terrors will look for a repeat result as they look to kick off 2022 on the right foot..

