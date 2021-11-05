Dundee United boss Tam Courts buoyed by backing of Tannadice faithful ahead of first-ever Tynecastle trip

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts is hoping the Tangerine Army can roar his Dundee United side onto a crucial away win at Hearts on Saturday.

United will take a 1200-strong travelling support to Tynecastle after tickets for the mouthwatering clash were snapped up in record time.

And while Courts has NEVER been to the home of Hearts as a fan, player or coach, he believes a noisy travelling support can make a big difference to United.

Courts said: “There are so many players who – when asked that cliched question about their favourite stadium – say it’s Tynecastle.

“You expect them to say Ibrox or Celtic Park but a lot of them say it’s Tynecastle.

“I’m looking forward to taking the team there. It’s my first experience there in my position.

“Tynecastle is somewhere I’ve never been to before.

“But the great thing about fans being back in stadiums is they are enjoying away days.

“We saw it at Easter Road and McDiarmid Park. We are taking healthy numbers to these games.

“Away crowds are a bit more boisterous and are in full voice.

“We felt their support at Easter Road and McDiarmid Park. Our fan numbers are quite healthy for Saturday.

“We are expecting a strong backing from the Tannadice faithful.

“It’s amazing. When fans are paying £25 to £30 a time, the fact that there’s a clamour to get tickets tells you how they are feeling right now.

“They are keen to follow the team and give us support. They will only do that if there is quality on the pitch with endeavour.

“The players have earned the fans’ support and appreciate the fact they are putting their hands in their pockets and snapping up tickets so quickly.”

Dundee United will get Hearts lowdown from Liam Fox – Tam Courts

Meanwhile, Courts will tap into the knowledge bank of his assistant coach Liam Fox ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hearts.

Fox was a youth team player at Jambos and spent four years there as a coach before moving to Dundee United via Livingston.

“Liam Fox was part of the staff at Hearts for a number of years,” said Courts.

“He understands the pitch dimensions, the fans and how they will react to certain situations.

“We are going to tap into his knowledge to try and get a competitive advantage.

“It will be an interesting encounter because we both lost last week after being on good runs.

“I think in the game they beat us at Tannadice they had the upper-hand in the in the first 45 minutes and we were better in the second.

“They obviously went away as victors so there are certain learnings to be taken from that game.

“It’s a match we should be looking to, respectfully, target three points from.”