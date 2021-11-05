Dundee United boss Tam Courts buoyed by backing of Tannadice faithful ahead of first-ever Tynecastle trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts buoyed by backing of Tannadice faithful ahead of first-ever Tynecastle trip

By Ewan Smith
November 5 2021, 8.15am Updated: November 5 2021, 8.33am
Dundee United fans have backed Tam Courts and his team in numbers this year
Dundee United fans have backed Tam Courts and his team in numbers this year

Tam Courts is hoping the Tangerine Army can roar his Dundee United side onto a crucial away win at Hearts on Saturday.

United will take a 1200-strong travelling support to Tynecastle after tickets for the mouthwatering clash were snapped up in record time.

And while Courts has NEVER been to the home of Hearts as a fan, player or coach, he believes a noisy travelling support can make a big difference to United.

Courts said: “There are so many players who – when asked that cliched question about their favourite stadium – say it’s Tynecastle.

“You expect them to say Ibrox or Celtic Park but a lot of them say it’s Tynecastle.

Tam Courts is in a relaxed mood ahead of Dundee United’s trip to Hearts

“I’m looking forward to taking the team there. It’s my first experience there in my position.

“Tynecastle is somewhere I’ve never been to before.

“But the great thing about fans being back in stadiums is they are enjoying away days.

“We saw it at Easter Road and McDiarmid Park. We are taking healthy numbers to these games.

“Away crowds are a bit more boisterous and are in full voice.

“We felt their support at Easter Road and McDiarmid Park. Our fan numbers are quite healthy for Saturday.

“We are expecting a strong backing from the Tannadice faithful.

“It’s amazing. When fans are paying £25 to £30 a time, the fact that there’s a clamour to get tickets tells you how they are feeling right now.

“They are keen to follow the team and give us support. They will only do that if there is quality on the pitch with endeavour.

“The players have earned the fans’ support and appreciate the fact they are putting their hands in their pockets and snapping up tickets so quickly.”

Dundee United will get Hearts lowdown from Liam Fox – Tam Courts

Liam Fox will give Tam Courts an insight into Hearts ahead of Saturday’s Tynecastle clash

Meanwhile, Courts will tap into the knowledge bank of his assistant coach Liam Fox ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hearts.

Fox was a youth team player at Jambos and spent four years there as a coach before moving to Dundee United via Livingston.

“Liam Fox was part of the staff at Hearts for a number of years,” said Courts.

“He understands the pitch dimensions, the fans and how they will react to certain situations.

“We are going to tap into his knowledge to try and get a competitive advantage.

“It will be an interesting encounter because we both lost last week after being on good runs.

“I think in the game they beat us at Tannadice they had the upper-hand in the in the first 45 minutes and we were better in the second.

“They obviously went away as victors so there are certain learnings to be taken from that game.

“It’s a match we should be looking to, respectfully, target three points from.”

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein urges Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith to slap on ‘L’ plates and soak up lessons from ‘Rolls-Royce’ star Charlie Mulgrew

