Dundee United to be backed by huge Tynecastle travelling support as Hearts tickets sell out in under 90 minutes

By Ewan Smith
November 1 2021, 12.06pm Updated: November 1 2021, 12.07pm
Dundee United fans turned out in their numbers for the Hibernian game and will pack out the away end against Hearts
Dundee United will be backed by 1200 fans for their mouthwatering top four clash with Hearts after selling out their tickets in under 90 minutes.

The Tannadice club put up additional tickets for Tynecastle at 10am on Monday after their initial allocation sold out in under three hours.

But their second batch of briefs were sold out by 11.30am.

That means United will take the fourth biggest away support to Hearts this season.

Only the Old Firm and Hibernian have been given a bigger allocation as United attempt to claim third place in their own right with a win at Robbie Neilson’s Jambos.

It’s understood no more tickets will be made available to United. Monday’s tickets were their final allocation from Hearts.

