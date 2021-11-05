Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teens battle through pouring rain and gales towing 6ft boat through Dundee in climate pledge

By Emma O'Neill
November 5 2021, 8.17am
A six foot long model boat Christian Aid youth members created for COP26 is being housed at St Andrews Church. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A group of young people towed a six-foot-long model boat a mile through Dundee in the pouring rain to raise awareness of climate change.

The group, who are members at Meadowside St Paul’s Church, lugged the boat to St Andrew’s church, as part of the Christian Aid climate justice initiative.

Inside the boat, origami paper boats were placed, containing prayers and pledges from the congregation, on how they would work towards stopping climate change.

Model boat
The origami boats were placed inside the model. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Rev Caroline Taylor said: “While it was incredibly fun to do, it has a serious message as well.

“We only have three young people, but it was good to listen to them and listen to what they had to say and really to let them lead.

“I honestly didn’t think they would make the trip on Sunday because of the weather.

“But no, they thought this is when we said we would do it, so we’ll do it.

“And it was also the day COP26 started, so there was a significance in that.

“The fact that the weather was so awful – although it wasn’t very pleasant, it was a very stark reminder that this is what’s happening.

Boat cop26
Two other boats were sent to COP26 from he churches. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“It’s even happening here, but it’s maybe not killing people the way it’s killing people in Malawi and Ethiopia.

“It really brought it home – this is real. This is very heavy rain, this is damaging.”

Recycling for climate change

The whole setup, bar the pallet the boat was tugged on, was from recycled materials.

“Up in the gallery of the church, there was an old model boat about six foot long. It had been made by a previous generation of young people for something else,” Rev Taylor said.

“So today’s young people upcycled it, decorated it, put some sails on it, calling it Seas the Day.

Rev Caroline Taylor
Rev Caroline Taylor was proud of the young people who took part in the activity. Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media.

“And in that dreadful, absolutely awful weather on Sunday morning, they towed it on a recycled trolley from Meadowside St Paul’s all the way up to St Andrew’s as we were to be having a service together that day.”

The activity was part of a wider initiative from Christian Aid, which saw 20,000 people pledge to stop climate change.

Rev Taylor added: “The boat is sitting in front of the communion table, and it really stands out. The congregation loved it – they keep saying how great it looks.”

