Teens battle through pouring rain and gales towing 6ft boat through Dundee in climate pledge

A group of young people towed a six-foot-long model boat a mile through Dundee in the pouring rain to raise awareness of climate change.

The group, who are members at Meadowside St Paul’s Church, lugged the boat to St Andrew’s church, as part of the Christian Aid climate justice initiative.

Inside the boat, origami paper boats were placed, containing prayers and pledges from the congregation, on how they would work towards stopping climate change.

Rev Caroline Taylor said: “While it was incredibly fun to do, it has a serious message as well.

“We only have three young people, but it was good to listen to them and listen to what they had to say and really to let them lead.

“I honestly didn’t think they would make the trip on Sunday because of the weather.

“But no, they thought this is when we said we would do it, so we’ll do it.

“And it was also the day COP26 started, so there was a significance in that.

“The fact that the weather was so awful – although it wasn’t very pleasant, it was a very stark reminder that this is what’s happening.

“It’s even happening here, but it’s maybe not killing people the way it’s killing people in Malawi and Ethiopia.

“It really brought it home – this is real. This is very heavy rain, this is damaging.”

Recycling for climate change

The whole setup, bar the pallet the boat was tugged on, was from recycled materials.

“Up in the gallery of the church, there was an old model boat about six foot long. It had been made by a previous generation of young people for something else,” Rev Taylor said.

“So today’s young people upcycled it, decorated it, put some sails on it, calling it Seas the Day.

“And in that dreadful, absolutely awful weather on Sunday morning, they towed it on a recycled trolley from Meadowside St Paul’s all the way up to St Andrew’s as we were to be having a service together that day.”

The activity was part of a wider initiative from Christian Aid, which saw 20,000 people pledge to stop climate change.

Rev Taylor added: “The boat is sitting in front of the communion table, and it really stands out. The congregation loved it – they keep saying how great it looks.”