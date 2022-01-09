Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

First look at latest upgrade to Broughty Ferry’s Woodlands Hotel

By Gavin Harper
January 9 2022, 9.22am
Nikki Robertson said the latest round of work cost £50,000 and is part of a three-year plan to modernise the Woodlands Hotel.
A Tayside hotel is undergoing a £250,000 programme of refurbishments, including upgrades to the bar and function suites.

Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry closed its doors on Hogmanay so the £50,000 improvements could be carried out.

Co-owner and general manager Nikki Robertson said it was the latest in a three-year programme of improvements to the 65-bed hotel.

Work has been carried out in the hotel’s bar area,

She said: “I’ve got a three-year plan on my office wall that we are working towards.

“You have got to keep evolving. We’ve got to move with what customers want and what their expectations are.”

Nikki talked through the work to the function suites, that include a reworked dancefloor that now comes equipped with LED lights.

She said: “We’ve put in a new carpet and completely updated all the furniture in the bar and lounge area.

“There’s a new bathroom in one of the 65 bedrooms. That’ll be a test and we’ll roll that out over the rest of the hotel.”

Hotel closed at New Year

She said upgrades were also being made to the kitchen.

The hotel has been closed since the new year, but will reopen on Monday with its improved function areas.

Co-owner and general manager Nikki Robertson in the upgraded function room of Woodlands Hotel.

“This is the first time we’ve been completely closed, since the start of the pandemic.

“We were shut for nine days at the start before we started doing takeaways and deliveries.

“Not having a walk-in fridge and freezer, it’s quite impossible to run a kitchen.”

The lack of a fridge, and Scottish Government restrictions, meant the function room was out of bounds for Hogmanay.

“We didn’t do anything in our function suite, but our restaurant was open. It was a really good night.”

A work in progress at Woodlands Hotel

While the majority of the hotel’s near 80-strong workforce have been on holiday, some have stepped in to lend a hand.

Nikki said: “We’ve got a really good team and some of them have come in to help getting tidied up.

“The amount of dust has been quite something, so it’s been good to have them. It has certainly helped.”

Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

Nikki, who runs the hotel with head chef Ewan MacRae, said improvements at the hotel would remain ongoing throughout the year.

There are plans for more major work this time next year, she said.

The general manager said: “With the bedrooms, we’ll do that as we go.

“The test bathroom we’ll do to make sure we’ve got it right and it’s how we want it. Then we’ll roll that out throughout the hotel.

“We’ll start as soon as we can, possibly later this month or into February.

“It just depends how busy we are. There’s always something.”

