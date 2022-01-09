Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Rediscovered Fife film stars founder of rock legends Nazareth and reveals bygone age

By Neil Henderson
January 9 2022, 10.00am
Darlene McConnell's cine film has revealed a treasure trove of footage from a bygone age - including a star of Nazareth.
An amazing discovery of 60-year-old cine film has revealed a bygone age in a Fife town – and the beginnings of 1970s rock legends Nazareth.

Four reels of the antique film were unearthed in a loft by Darlene McConnell when she sorting out her mum’s home after she died in 2009.

However, with nothing to play them on at the time, they were put away in a drawer where they remained for 12 years.

But a surprise Christmas present from husband Lance, who had the footage transferred to video, has now revealed a fascinating glimpse of social life and the beat band scene in Burntisland in the early 1960s.

Darlene with the four rolls of cine film found in her mum’s loft.

And the long lost footage has proven to be a significant find for rock music fans – as it features what are thought to be the earliest known clips of musician Darrell Sweet.

Darrell, who lived in Burntisland at the time, went on to help form rock band Nazareth – who became one of the biggest bands of the early 70s with a string of hits around the world.

Darlene says she knew nothing of the plans to transfer the footage until she was told to open her laptop on Christmas Day.

“I was astounded,” she told The Courier.

“There’s some unbelievable footage of my mum and dad as well as me and my brother and sister from when we were kids.

The footage revealed a unique snap shot of a bygone age.

“With my parents and my brother no longer alive it was very emotional.

“There were a few tears among the family, I can tell you.”

Darlene’s dad, John Beavers, was a keen guitar player and features in the footage playing in local band Des and the Dingoes.

“The group were popular throughout the local area at the time and performed throughout the 1960s and 70s,” said Darlene.

Stills from the unearthed footage.

“It’s incredible and also very emotional for my family to see my dad as a younger man, with pals and other Burntisland folk, playing in the band and enjoying themselves.

“We think the footage may have been shot in the Crown pub in Burntisland.

“It’s just captures that fleeting moment and is a great clip of how Burntisland once was.

“There’s been a fantastic reaction to it from many who are either in the film of have relatives who are.”

The footage was filmed in the Crown pub in Burntisland.

News of the film drew a similar reaction from Mel Cameron, sister of the legendary drummer.

She said: “I couldn’t quite believe it after all these years as my brother and cousin, Norrie, are both in the film.

“They were both in Burntisland Pipe Band and often joined in with Des and the Dingoes, the band featured in the film.

Drummer Darrell Sweet, long before he became famous as a member of 70s rock legends Nazareth.

“My brother went on to join Dunfermline group The Shadettes who eventually became Nazareth in 1968.

“Darrell went on to play all around the world until he passed away on 1999.

“It’s brilliant seeing them both when they were younger, especially Darrell before he went on to become a local hero.

“I wouldn’t think there would be very much footage from that era.”

Founder member of Nazareth

A founder member of Nazareth, Darrell performed with the band up until his death in Indiana in 1999 during the band’s US tour, aged 51.

He played drums for the hard rock outfit, which hailed from Dunfermline, on their first 20 albums.

Hard rock group Nazareth in their heyday.

The group had a number of hits in the UK including Hair of the Dog, Broken Down Angel and Bad Bad Boy.

The group attracted a devoted fanbase, especially in America and across Europe, with the group’s single Love Hurts becoming a hit on both sides of the Atlantic – going platinum in the process.

The band continue to perform to this day with Pete Agnew the sole surviving member from the original line up.

