WATCH: Rediscovered Fife film stars founder of rock legends Nazareth and reveals bygone age

An amazing discovery of 60-year-old cine film has revealed a bygone age in a Fife town – and the beginnings of 1970s rock legends Nazareth.

Four reels of the antique film were unearthed in a loft by Darlene McConnell when she sorting out her mum’s home after she died in 2009.

However, with nothing to play them on at the time, they were put away in a drawer where they remained for 12 years.

But a surprise Christmas present from husband Lance, who had the footage transferred to video, has now revealed a fascinating glimpse of social life and the beat band scene in Burntisland in the early 1960s.

And the long lost footage has proven to be a significant find for rock music fans – as it features what are thought to be the earliest known clips of musician Darrell Sweet.

Darrell, who lived in Burntisland at the time, went on to help form rock band Nazareth – who became one of the biggest bands of the early 70s with a string of hits around the world.

Darlene says she knew nothing of the plans to transfer the footage until she was told to open her laptop on Christmas Day.

“I was astounded,” she told The Courier.

“There’s some unbelievable footage of my mum and dad as well as me and my brother and sister from when we were kids.

“With my parents and my brother no longer alive it was very emotional.

“There were a few tears among the family, I can tell you.”

Darlene’s dad, John Beavers, was a keen guitar player and features in the footage playing in local band Des and the Dingoes.

“The group were popular throughout the local area at the time and performed throughout the 1960s and 70s,” said Darlene.

“It’s incredible and also very emotional for my family to see my dad as a younger man, with pals and other Burntisland folk, playing in the band and enjoying themselves.

“We think the footage may have been shot in the Crown pub in Burntisland.

“It’s just captures that fleeting moment and is a great clip of how Burntisland once was.

“There’s been a fantastic reaction to it from many who are either in the film of have relatives who are.”

News of the film drew a similar reaction from Mel Cameron, sister of the legendary drummer.

She said: “I couldn’t quite believe it after all these years as my brother and cousin, Norrie, are both in the film.

“They were both in Burntisland Pipe Band and often joined in with Des and the Dingoes, the band featured in the film.

“My brother went on to join Dunfermline group The Shadettes who eventually became Nazareth in 1968.

“Darrell went on to play all around the world until he passed away on 1999.

“It’s brilliant seeing them both when they were younger, especially Darrell before he went on to become a local hero.

“I wouldn’t think there would be very much footage from that era.”

A founder member of Nazareth, Darrell performed with the band up until his death in Indiana in 1999 during the band’s US tour, aged 51.

He played drums for the hard rock outfit, which hailed from Dunfermline, on their first 20 albums.

The group had a number of hits in the UK including Hair of the Dog, Broken Down Angel and Bad Bad Boy.

The group attracted a devoted fanbase, especially in America and across Europe, with the group’s single Love Hurts becoming a hit on both sides of the Atlantic – going platinum in the process.

The band continue to perform to this day with Pete Agnew the sole surviving member from the original line up.