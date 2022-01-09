Abusive thug branded ‘danger to the public’ after terrifying police assault

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife abuser who brandished a broken mirror at police during a “frightening” assault has been remanded.

Alistair Fisher, who was branded a danger to his partner and the public, faces jail for a string of “concerning” offences.

The 44-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his home in the town’s Cairns Street East on December 29.

The court heard that from 6am to 11.30am, he acted aggressively towards his partner, shouted and swore and made offensive remarks and threats of violence.

When police arrived, he kicked a glass bottle of medicine at two constables, smashing the bottle.

Shards of glass and the contents struck both officers, neither of whom were injured.

Fisher also acted in an abusive manner towards police.

‘Her death will be on my hands’

The court heard when the police arrived, they heard Fisher say: “Her death will be on my hands.”

Fisher later brandished a smashed vanity mirror at officers who were trying to arrest him.

He gripped the mirror so tightly that he cut his hand.

Fisher then held a glass shard to his neck and threatened to harm himself.

His solicitor David McLaughlin said: “It’s a concerning matter.”

Jail being considered

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith remanded Fisher for reports.

He labelled the abuse towards his partner as a “sustained course of conduct.”

The sheriff added: “You have then subjected two police officers to a course of conduct which would have been, even for experienced police officers, frightening.

“I’m considering a period of imprisonment.

“I consider you are a danger to yourself, a danger to (Fisher’s partner) and a danger to the public.”

Fisher’s next court hearing will be on January 17.