St Johnstone line-up move for Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg

St Johnstone are lining up Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg as their next signing.

Perth boss Callum Davidson has hit the ground running in the January transfer market, by recruiting Dan Cleary, Anthony Gallacher and Nadir Ciftci.

The next priority is a central midfielder in the box-to-box mould.

Liam Shaw had been a possibility on loan from Celtic but he chose a switch to Motherwell.

And now Hibs’ out-of-favour Swedish international has become a serious option.

Hallberg, who hasn’t played this season as a result of a dislocated knee-cap he suffered in training in August, isn’t thought to be in new Easter Road manager Shaun Maloney’s long-term plans.

Loan or permanent deal both options

And the Mail on Sunday have reported Maloney would be happy to let the 26-year-old move to McDiarmid Park, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Paul Heckingbottom signed Hallberg in 2019 from Vejle BK in the Danish First Division.

Hallberg left Denmark after exercising a break clause in his contract triggered by Velje’s relegation.

He began his career Kalmar FF before moving to Udinese in 2014.

He spent four years at the Italian side, but played only four times, spending time out on loan at Valerenga, Hammarby, Ascoli and Kalmar.

Hallberg has three caps for Sweden and represented his country at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level.

He would bring with him to Saints’ relegation battle an all-round game, which fits the bill for Davidson’s second half of the season requirements.

On signing Hallberg, Heckingbottom said: “He is comfortable on the ball, plays with a lot of energy and is tactically very good.”