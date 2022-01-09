Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone line-up move for Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg

By Eric Nicolson
January 9 2022, 10.10am Updated: January 9 2022, 2.37pm
Melker Hallberg is a St Johnstone target.
St Johnstone are lining up Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg as their next signing.

Perth boss Callum Davidson has hit the ground running in the January transfer market, by recruiting Dan Cleary, Anthony Gallacher and Nadir Ciftci.

The next priority is a central midfielder in the box-to-box mould.

Liam Shaw had been a possibility on loan from Celtic but he chose a switch to Motherwell.

And now Hibs’ out-of-favour Swedish international has become a serious option.

Hallberg, who hasn’t played this season as a result of a dislocated knee-cap he suffered in training in August, isn’t thought to be in new Easter Road manager Shaun Maloney’s long-term plans.

Loan or permanent deal both options

And the Mail on Sunday have reported Maloney would be happy to let the 26-year-old move to McDiarmid Park, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Paul Heckingbottom signed Hallberg in 2019 from Vejle BK in the Danish First Division.

Hallberg left Denmark after exercising a break clause in his contract triggered by Velje’s relegation.

He began his career Kalmar FF before moving to Udinese in 2014.

He spent four years at the Italian side, but played only four times, spending time out on loan at Valerenga, Hammarby, Ascoli and Kalmar.

Hallberg has three caps for Sweden and represented his country at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level.

He would bring with him to Saints’ relegation battle an all-round game, which fits the bill for Davidson’s second half of the season requirements.

On signing Hallberg, Heckingbottom said: “He is comfortable on the ball, plays with a lot of energy and is tactically very good.”

