Malcolm marches to victory in Kirriemuir Photography Club knockout competition By Graham Brown January 15 2022, 8.15am Malcolm McBeath's winning image, Morning Walk. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kirriemuir Photography Club’s first meeting of 2022 brought a large entry of quality pictures for the popular knockout competition. Judges at the Northmuir Hall whittled down the big field round by round. The final 16 saw the latter rounds keenly contested. But after a number of recounts, Malcolm McBeath won the competition with his Morning Walk image. Arctic Terns by Neil Houston Avian subjects took Neil Houston (Arctic Terns) and Alan Edwards (Crested Tit) to second and third places. Alan Edwards’ shot of a Crested Tit. And a Sunset at Arbroath harbour saw the judges place Joe Dailly fourth. Sunset at Arbroath Harbour by Joe Dailly. The club has been running since 2015 and meets every second Wednesday evening in Northmuir Hall at 7.30pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close