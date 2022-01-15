Malcolm marches to victory in Kirriemuir Photography Club knockout competition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kirriemuir Photography Club’s first meeting of 2022 brought a large entry of quality pictures for the popular knockout competition.

Judges at the Northmuir Hall whittled down the big field round by round.

The final 16 saw the latter rounds keenly contested.

But after a number of recounts, Malcolm McBeath won the competition with his Morning Walk image.

Avian subjects took Neil Houston (Arctic Terns) and Alan Edwards (Crested Tit) to second and third places.

And a Sunset at Arbroath harbour saw the judges place Joe Dailly fourth.

The club has been running since 2015 and meets every second Wednesday evening in Northmuir Hall at 7.30pm.