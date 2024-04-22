Two people arrested after immigration raids in Arbroath and Perthshire

Two people have been arrested after immigration raids in Arbroath and Perthshire.

Officers from the licensing department of Police Scotland’s Tayside Division, along with the Home Office immigration enforcement team, carried out raids on Thursdsay.

A 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested in Arbroath for alleged immigration offences.

Police Scotland has not confirmed the exact locations of the raids.

Constable Darren Smith from the Tayside Divisional licensing team said: “The initiative focused on visiting premises to conduct licensing inspections and to identify any safeguarding and welfare issues.

“The Tayside Divisional licensing team are proactive in their approach and will continue to conduct inspections at licensed premises throughout the Tayside area.”