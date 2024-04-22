Family of late Dundee boy, 6, share touching video from Dundee United promotion celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of late Dundee boy, 6, share touching video from Dundee United promotion celebrations

Jack Stewart's parents say watching the Tannadice side with his little sister Rebecca has been "a vital part of our survival".

By Andrew Robson
Jack Stewart's (right) dad Ian and younger sister Rebecca at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Jillian Stewart/X/Dundee West FC

The family of a late Dundee boy, 6, have shared a touching video from Dundee United’s promotion celebrations.

Jack Stewart died suddenly in May 2023.

The six-year-old Sidlaw View Primary School pupil was an avid footballer, playing for Dundee West FC, and a Dundee United fan.

Jillian Stewart, Jack’s mum, shared a touching video after the Tannadice side all but clinched promotion to the Premiership on Saturday.

In the video, Jack’s father Ian is singing “It’s United” with little sister Rebecca on his shoulders.

It comes as Jim Goodwin’s side all but sealed a top-flight return with a 1-0 win over Ayr United – sparking jubilant scenes on the Tannadce pitch.

The post, which The Courier has been permitted to share, said watching the Tangerines has been “a vital part of our survival as a family this year.”

Jillian continued: “Such a special moment for a girl and her daddy.

“One very important part always missing though – Jack would be so proud of you sweet girl.”

United star Tony Watt previously said he struggled to hold back the tears when he met Jack’s family.

Earlier this season Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to the Sidlaw View Primary School pupil.

 

Conversation