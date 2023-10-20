Dundee United forward Tony Watt opens up on tribute to Jack Stewart, 6, who died in May and recalls meeting that left him holding back tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United forward Tony Watt opens up on tribute to Jack Stewart, 6, who died in May and recalls meeting that left him holding back tears

Watt dedicated his goal at Balmoor to Jack.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt, left, and Jack Stewart
Watt, left, and Jack Stewart. Images: SNS / Dundee West FC.

Tony Watt struggled to hold back the tears as he met the family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May.

Jack, a pupil of Sidlaw View Primary School, was an avid footballer and played for Dundee West FC from the age of three. He idolised United forward Watt.

The Tannadice vice-captain spoke to Jack’s parents, Ian and Jillian, following a recent home fixture against Dunfermline and — upon hearing more about the youngster — was moved to show his support for the family.

Watt dedicated his goal against Peterhead last Saturday to him, writing “For Jack” above footage of the strike on Twitter/X.

The post has received close to 150,000 views and more than 500 likes, garnering praise from friends and family.

Watt said: “I met Jack’s mum, dad and sister, and they explained his story.

“They told me about how important the St Johnstone goal (in January) was to him and what I meant to him, even when I was away on loan (at St Mirren). It really touched me. I wanted to start crying as they were telling me about it.

“I spoke to his mum on e-mail and before the Peterhead game I said, “hopefully, I can score today and do a celebration for him”. She sent me one of the nicest messages I’ve ever received after that.

“It wasn’t just for show. If I can make someone’s life even 1% better when they are going through pain, then I’ll always try to do that. It cost me nothing, but meant a lot to be able to do it.”

Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Dundee West player Jack Stewart. Image: Dundee West FC/Facebook

He added: “I gave them a top and they put it above Jack’s bed. They sent me a couple of pictures and videos of him — and that meant the world to me. His family are doing amazing to still smile every day. They are the strong ones.”

