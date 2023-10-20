Dundee United forward Tony Watt opens up on tribute to Jack Stewart, 6, who died in May and recalls meeting that left him holding back tears

Tony Watt struggled to hold back the tears as he met the family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May.

Jack, a pupil of Sidlaw View Primary School, was an avid footballer and played for Dundee West FC from the age of three. He idolised United forward Watt.

The Tannadice vice-captain spoke to Jack’s parents, Ian and Jillian, following a recent home fixture against Dunfermline and — upon hearing more about the youngster — was moved to show his support for the family.

Watt dedicated his goal against Peterhead last Saturday to him, writing “For Jack” above footage of the strike on Twitter/X.

The post has received close to 150,000 views and more than 500 likes, garnering praise from friends and family.

Watt said: “I met Jack’s mum, dad and sister, and they explained his story.

“They told me about how important the St Johnstone goal (in January) was to him and what I meant to him, even when I was away on loan (at St Mirren). It really touched me. I wanted to start crying as they were telling me about it.

“I spoke to his mum on e-mail and before the Peterhead game I said, “hopefully, I can score today and do a celebration for him”. She sent me one of the nicest messages I’ve ever received after that.

“It wasn’t just for show. If I can make someone’s life even 1% better when they are going through pain, then I’ll always try to do that. It cost me nothing, but meant a lot to be able to do it.”

He added: “I gave them a top and they put it above Jack’s bed. They sent me a couple of pictures and videos of him — and that meant the world to me. His family are doing amazing to still smile every day. They are the strong ones.”