St Johnstone and Ukraine star Max Kucheriavyi happy to be the man in the middle with club and country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone and Ukraine star Max Kucheriavyi happy to be the man in the middle with club and country

The under-21 international has adapted well to his number 10 role.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi is loving life with club and country.
St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi is loving life with club and country. Image: SNS.

Max Kucheriavyi has become a central figure for St Johnstone.

And the Ukraine under-21 international is loving football life in the middle of the pitch with club and country.

Since Saints manager Steven MacLean altered his formation for the visit of Livingston last month, Kucheriavyi has been given number 10 duties behind a front two.

He also got game-time in the heart of the action with his country in the recent Euro 2025 U21 qualifiers.

Having several strings to his bow will help further the 21-year-old’s career.

But he’s feeling very much at home at present.

“For me it’s a more natural position than playing out wide,” said Kucheriavyi.

“I’ve played centrally for most of my life.

“I feel really comfortable in there.

“Even when I went away with Ukraine I was centre-mid as well.

“It’s good that I can play different positions – it can only help me if my comfort zone on the pitch gets bigger.

“I don’t want my performance to be affected by the role I play. I want to show my quality in any position. Wherever the gaffer puts me doesn’t really matter.”

100% Ukraine

Kucheriavyi returned to Perth on a high after playing against Luxembourg then watching his Ukraine team-mates earn a dramatic stoppage-time victory over England to maintain their 100% qualification record.

“It was a very enjoyable night for all of us and a big win for the team,” he said.

“The team has changed from the one that participated in the last Euros and I think we’ve got a good squad.

“We still need time to come together as a new team but hopefully we will keep improving.

“There are just two of us who play abroad – me and Yehor Yamoliuk of Brentford. Everyone else plays for Ukrainian clubs.

“Obviously the manager of the national team will want to play differently to all the club managers but for me personally I always think it’s good to learn new things.

“Now that I’m back I’ll try to keep working and improving here.”

Kucheriavyi is Saints’ top scorer for the season on three goals and he is ready to embrace MacLean’s challenge of hitting double figures.

“Why not?” he said.

“The manager and the coaching staff always talk to me about adding that last little bit to my game – goals.

“They’re quite happy with everything I’m doing but want me to be more direct at times. More selfish. There are times when I can look to shoot rather than pass.

“I know myself I can improve in this area of the game and score more goals.”

McDiarmid momentum

Kucheriavyi has featured in seven of Saints’ eight Premiership matches.

It now feels like his Perth career is building real momentum after returning from a third loan spell away from McDiarmid Park.

“Maybe the last loan was quite frustrating because I’d started to get game-time here,” he reflected.

“I’d got called up to the national team but then stopped playing again here.

“I didn’t really understand the reason why I wasn’t getting any time on the pitch.

“There was no point sitting at home being frustrated – it was a situation I had to try and get the best out of.

“Every loan has helped me in different ways. All of them have been beneficial.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Elite France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the spot against Scotland.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland will soak up Euros party in Germany — but Kylian Mbappe…
A host of games have been cancelled
Dundee and St Johnstone games OFF as Storm Babet also hits Arbroath v Raith…
Steven MacLean is optimistic Saturday's St Johnstone v Motherwell game will go ahead.
St Johnstone pitch coping well with Storm Babet as preparations for Motherwell game continue…
Sam McClelland is likely to be out until 2024.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland likely to be out until 2024 as ankle injury…
Theo Bair will have a point to prove against his old club, St Johnstone.
Theo Bair's Motherwell stats assessed as St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean discusses reunion with…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov suffered defeat with Bulgaria.
St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov beaten by 30-yard wonder goal as Bulgaria suffer another…
Fran Franczak and Cammy Ballantyne.
Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges 'difficult'…
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon signs short-term deal with Inverness Caley Thistle
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland injured on Northern Ireland duty
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean ready to turn to Nicky Clark against Motherwell

Conversation