St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi celebrates famous dramatic Ukraine U21 injury-time win over England

St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi has celebrated a stunning Ukraine under-21 victory against England.

The young Perth midfielder was an unused substitute as his team beat the reigning European champions to jump ahead of them in Group F of the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

In a dramatic contest, Ukraine were pegged back from 2-0 up to 2-2 and then scored their winner deep into stoppage time.

Nazar Voloshyn gave Ukraine the lead just after the half-hour mark before a wonder free-kick from Oleh Ocheretko made it 2-0 at half-time.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke pulled a goal back on 67 minutes and then with one minute of the 90 left England looked to have snatched a late draw through a Charlie Creswell back post header.

There was another twist left to come though, when in the fourth minute of injury time, Illya Kvasnytsya found space in the box to curl a shot home for Ukraine’s winner.

Kucheriavyi might not have got game-time in this contest but he was in the middle of the celebrations as the unused substitutes rushed on to the pitch to congratulate their team-mate.

He was recalled to the Ukraine squad after becoming a regular starter for Saints under Steven MacLean.

The 21-year-old’s two goals to earn a late draw against Dundee and one in a League Cup defeat to Ayr United have made him the top scorer for the McDiarmid Park side this season so far.

He scored on his under-21 debut against Israel last year and came off the bench in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Luxembourg.