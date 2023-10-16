Kincardine Bridge reopens following a police incident

The Kincardine Bridge has reopened after it was closed in both directions following a police incident.

Police and a HM Coastguard helicopter attended the scene on the A985 on Monday night.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Traffic Scotland urged motorists in the area to plan a different route while the incident was ongoing.

NEW❗ ⌚20:39#A985 Kincardine Bridge CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident⛔ Please #UseAltRoute where possible More information can be found at https://t.co/5son8B9wj4 @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/u6zdVR4r1o — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 16, 2023

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “The Rescue 199 helicopter is currently responding to a police incident.

“It was tasked to the incident at around 6.54pm and arrived at the scene at around 7.30pm.

“There are no further details at this time.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.