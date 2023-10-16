St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean ready to turn to Nicky Clark against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean ready to turn to Nicky Clark against Motherwell

The former Dundee United striker has been out for eight months.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Selecting Nicky Clark for his match-day squad in Aberdeen was no “token gesture” by St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean.

And if the Perth side are chasing a goal in this weekend’s clash with Motherwell, the former Rangers and Dundee United man could well get Premiership game-time for the first time in eight months.

Clark’s progress along the comeback trail was further enhanced by minutes in a closed-doors match last week.

And MacLean now has confidence that he’s got a “natural scorer” on the bench to turn to if the circumstances suit.

“Clark and (Chris) Kane both got an hour in a bounce game,” said the Saints boss.

“We’ll build Nicky up with training and try and work him as hard as we can.

“But we’ve got to be careful we don’t work him too hard.

“We need to watch what we do. It really is a case of managing him.

“He can’t do more than two days in a row at times.

“We want to accelerate him as quickly as we can.

“Hopefully he gets a good week’s training then we can assess him at the end of the week, see how he’s looking and if he’s ready for competitive minutes or not.

“That’s what we’ve got to go with.”

MacLean added: “Against Aberdeen it probably just wasn’t the right game for him to come on.

“When you’re looking for a goal it might be the one.

Nicky Clark was back in the Saints squad in Aberdeen.
Nicky Clark was back in the Saints squad in Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“But Aberdeen were starting to put balls in the box.

“In training, you can see he’s still the most natural scorer we’ve got – him and (Luke) Jephcott.

“He’s good in the air, stands in the right areas. He knows what he’s doing.

“Before Aberdeen, he trained really well. You could see the experience a player of his ilk brings to things.

“No one is on the bench for a token gesture, we’ve got a competitive squad now.

“You need to train well, so it’s up to you whether you’ve done well enough to be on the bench or to play.”

Meanwhile, Dan Phillips is unlikely to feature against Motherwell.

“Saturday might come too soon for Dan,” MacLean reported. “We will assess him during the week.

“We’d like to think he’d be OK for St Mirren. He’s getting better.”

