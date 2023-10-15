Steven MacLean on St Johnstone trio who will benefit most from international break as boss explains renewed optimism

Steven MacLean would normally look for St Johnstone to follow up one good performance with another immediately.

But after being pleased with his side’s showing in Aberdeen, the Saints boss admits the international break has come at a good time.

Playing with three-at-the-back in recent weeks has given St Johnstone a foundation from which to assert themselves higher up the park.

Performances have improved, even if wins remain elusive.

But MacLean is optimistic about his team’s chances of further growth – especially with key players returning to fitness.

“I’m happier with the shape of the team now, I think we have looked a bit more solid and settled,” he said.

“When you’re searching for results like we’ve been, with a new squad and injuries to contend with, there ends up being a lot of changes.

“But the last two games there was only one to the starting line-up, and that was enforced by injury, so hopefully we can get towards a more consistent selection now.”

Now coming into MacLean’s thoughts on that front are returning stars like Nicky Clark and DJ Jaiyesimi.

And thoughts of what they could add to his team are amongst the reasons Saints’ manager is happy with the respite afforded by this week’s international matches.

“We’ve had the players in and played a game on Tuesday because we have some who need more minutes to get up to speed,” he explained.

“The boys worked hard and then got a few days off over the weekend, which they’ve deserved for the graft they’ve put in.

“The break has been good for Nicky and for DJ because they both got game time and more fitness work into them.

“You can see the pair of them coming along.

“With DJ there’s definitely something there, he’s got a lot of pace and is very direct so we’ll hope to harness that at the top end of the pitch when we get him really up to speed.

“When you come off the back of a decent performance you usually want to go again, but I think the break will be beneficial for us again.”

Dan Phillips, an otherwise central cog in MacLean’s machine, missed out at Pittodrie due to injury.

Like Clark and Jaiyesimi, he is another who will benefit from a weekend without a fixture.

“Dan is making progress but he will be doubtful for the Motherwell game,” said the Saints boss.

“It will be very much touch and go for that one but I’d be hopeful he will make the St Mirren game the week after.”