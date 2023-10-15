Steven MacLean on St Johnstone trio who will benefit most from international break as boss explains renewed optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean on St Johnstone trio who will benefit most from international break as boss explains renewed optimism

MacLean feels his side is on the rise after tactical tweak.

By Sean Hamilton
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone boss sees the international break as an opportunity for players on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone boss sees the international break as an opportunity for players on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

Steven MacLean would normally look for St Johnstone to follow up one good performance with another immediately.

But after being pleased with his side’s showing in Aberdeen, the Saints boss admits the international break has come at a good time.

Playing with three-at-the-back in recent weeks has given St Johnstone a foundation from which to assert themselves higher up the park.

Performances have improved, even if wins remain elusive.

But MacLean is optimistic about his team’s chances of further growth – especially with key players returning to fitness.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean watches his side carefully at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I’m happier with the shape of the team now, I think we have looked a bit more solid and settled,” he said.

“When you’re searching for results like we’ve been, with a new squad and injuries to contend with, there ends up being a lot of changes.

“But the last two games there was only one to the starting line-up, and that was enforced by injury, so hopefully we can get towards a more consistent selection now.”

Now coming into MacLean’s thoughts on that front are returning stars like Nicky Clark and DJ Jaiyesimi.

And thoughts of what they could add to his team are amongst the reasons Saints’ manager is happy with the respite afforded by this week’s international matches.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark will hope to be back for the Viaplay Cup.
Nicky Clark is nearing his St Johnstone return Image: SNS.

“We’ve had the players in and played a game on Tuesday because we have some who need more minutes to get up to speed,” he explained.

“The boys worked hard and then got a few days off over the weekend, which they’ve deserved for the graft they’ve put in.

“The break has been good for Nicky and for DJ because they both got game time and more fitness work into them.

“You can see the pair of them coming along.

With DJ there’s definitely something there, he’s got a lot of pace and is very direct so we’ll hope to harness that at the top end of the pitch when we get him really up to speed.

St Johnstone loan signing Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler'.
St Johnstone fans have yet to see DJ Jaiyesimi in action. Image: Shutterstock.

“When you come off the back of a decent performance you usually want to go again, but I think the break will be beneficial for us again.”

Dan Phillips, an otherwise central cog in MacLean’s machine, missed out at Pittodrie due to injury.

Like Clark and Jaiyesimi, he is another who will benefit from a weekend without a fixture.

“Dan is making progress but he will be doubtful for the Motherwell game,” said the Saints boss.

“It will be very much touch and go for that one but I’d be hopeful he will make the St Mirren game the week after.”

