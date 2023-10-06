Steven MacLean handed HUGE striker boost as St Johnstone pair declared fit for Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean handed HUGE striker boost as St Johnstone pair declared fit for Aberdeen clash

Saints have been beset by striker fitness woes this season.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean believes finally having a full supplement of strikers to select from will make the world of a difference to St Johnstone’s search for a first Premiership victory.

MacLean welcomes Nicky Clark into a matchday squad, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Aberdeen, for the first time since February.

He’s joined by Chris Kane, whose return to peak fitness from a long-term knee injury has been beset by niggles.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Kane missed the away loss to Hibernian then last Saturday’s draw with Livingston after making a first start in 20 months at home to Rangers.

MacLean fielded summer signing Luke Jephcott up top with Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe against Livi and brought Stevie May off the bench.

Belatedly, with one game to play before the second international break, MacLean is spoiled for choice in attacking areas.

Chris Kane during a St Johnstone training session ahead of the Rangers match.
Chris Kane is back in training for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Charlton loan winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is also fit for the first time since picking up a knock shortly after his deadline day move.

MacLean, who declared Dare Olufunwa a doubt for Pittodrie, reported: “Nicky and Kano are both available. Nicky has trained all week; Kano trained Friday.

“DJ is available too. We’re getting the strikers back that we need for competition for places.

“We played Costelloe and Jephcott last week. When we’ve also got Kane, May and Clark available then you can start to say we’ve got good options.

St Johnstone on-loan winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone on-loan winger Diallang Jaiyesimi. Image: Shutterstock.

“And they’re only going to get better because they’ve not played or trained a lot.

“If we play two strikers, it allows you to go 4-4-2, 3-5-2. Two playing and two or three to bring on.

“Nicky has been out a long period of time so you can’t just throw him into things.

“We have to be patient with him, as well as Kano, but they are definitely going to help us.”

