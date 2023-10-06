Steven MacLean handed HUGE striker boost as St Johnstone pair declared fit for Aberdeen clash

Steven MacLean believes finally having a full supplement of strikers to select from will make the world of a difference to St Johnstone’s search for a first Premiership victory.

MacLean welcomes Nicky Clark into a matchday squad, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Aberdeen, for the first time since February.

He’s joined by Chris Kane, whose return to peak fitness from a long-term knee injury has been beset by niggles.

Kane missed the away loss to Hibernian then last Saturday’s draw with Livingston after making a first start in 20 months at home to Rangers.

MacLean fielded summer signing Luke Jephcott up top with Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe against Livi and brought Stevie May off the bench.

Belatedly, with one game to play before the second international break, MacLean is spoiled for choice in attacking areas.

Charlton loan winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is also fit for the first time since picking up a knock shortly after his deadline day move.

MacLean, who declared Dare Olufunwa a doubt for Pittodrie, reported: “Nicky and Kano are both available. Nicky has trained all week; Kano trained Friday.

“DJ is available too. We’re getting the strikers back that we need for competition for places.

“We played Costelloe and Jephcott last week. When we’ve also got Kane, May and Clark available then you can start to say we’ve got good options.

“And they’re only going to get better because they’ve not played or trained a lot.

“If we play two strikers, it allows you to go 4-4-2, 3-5-2. Two playing and two or three to bring on.

“Nicky has been out a long period of time so you can’t just throw him into things.

“We have to be patient with him, as well as Kano, but they are definitely going to help us.”