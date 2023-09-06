New St Johnstone winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is a ‘dribbler’ who will give Perth attack an extra dimension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Johnstone winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is a ‘dribbler’ who will give Perth attack an extra dimension

The on-loan Charlton Athletic man should play his first game behind closed doors this week.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone loan signing Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler'.
St Johnstone loan signing Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler'. Image: Shutterstock.

“Dribbler” Diallang Jaiyesimi will give St Johnstone’s attack an extra dimension, according to Perth boss Steven MacLean.

The Charlton Athletic forward, who is due to play his first game for Saints against St Mirren behind closed doors on Wednesday, should be Premiership-ready.

And the deadline-day loan recruit has got a different skillset to the other forwards at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m excited about DJ,” said MacLean.

“He carries the ball and he’s quick and direct.

“He’s more of a dribbler and likes to take players on.

“He likes to shoot too.

“He’s a wee bit different to what we’ve got.

“It will be good to see him in the bounce game on Wednesday.

“I’ve spoken to him about respecting the division.

“It’s a better league than people give it credit for.”

St Johnstone loan winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on the pitch.
Diallang Jaiyesimi. Image: Shutterstock.

Jaiyesimi has vast experience in England’s lower leagues under his belt, with a spell at Swindon Town in League One arguably his most productive.

“He was a wonderkid and got himself a move to Norwich,” said MacLean.

“Since then he has had a couple of moves.

“His name was sent to us through an agent and then we did work on him.

“I’d actually spoken to him two weeks before deadline day.

“I’m hoping he is going to be good and ready to go.

“We’ll see on Wednesday but he should be in good nick.”

