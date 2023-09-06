New St Johnstone winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is a ‘dribbler’ who will give Perth attack an extra dimension

“Dribbler” Diallang Jaiyesimi will give St Johnstone’s attack an extra dimension, according to Perth boss Steven MacLean.

The Charlton Athletic forward, who is due to play his first game for Saints against St Mirren behind closed doors on Wednesday, should be Premiership-ready.

And the deadline-day loan recruit has got a different skillset to the other forwards at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m excited about DJ,” said MacLean.

“He carries the ball and he’s quick and direct.

“He’s more of a dribbler and likes to take players on.

“He likes to shoot too.

“He’s a wee bit different to what we’ve got.

“It will be good to see him in the bounce game on Wednesday.

“I’ve spoken to him about respecting the division.

“It’s a better league than people give it credit for.”

Jaiyesimi has vast experience in England’s lower leagues under his belt, with a spell at Swindon Town in League One arguably his most productive.

“He was a wonderkid and got himself a move to Norwich,” said MacLean.

“Since then he has had a couple of moves.

“His name was sent to us through an agent and then we did work on him.

“I’d actually spoken to him two weeks before deadline day.

“I’m hoping he is going to be good and ready to go.

“We’ll see on Wednesday but he should be in good nick.”