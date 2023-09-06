Unpaid work for Dundee benefit cheat over student loan omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for Dundee benefit cheat over student loan omission

More than £8,000 is still to be clawed back by the government agency through benefits sanctions.

By Ross Gardiner
Victoria Nixon at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Victoria Nixon at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

A Fintry benefit cheat who admitted scamming the public purse to the tune of almost £10,000 by failing to tell benefits bosses she was getting student income has been told to do unpaid work.

Victoria Nixon previously appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead guilty to scamming the DWP out of cash by not telling officers of a change in her circumstances.

The 48-year-old admitted defrauding the government department between September 2017 and June 2019.

During this time, Nixon admitted knowingly failing to give prompt notification to the DWP there was a change to the circumstances of her income-related Employment and Support Allowance.

She failed to disclose to staff she was in receipt of student income over this period.

Accordingly, she received £9,339.43 to which she was not entitled.

Didn’t ‘trickle through’

Last month, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentencing for reports and Nixon, of Finlow Terrace, Dundee, returned to the dock following an interview with social workers.

Her solicitor Ross Donnelly explained the money is being paid back through benefit sanctions.

He confirmed a debt of £8,239 remains outstanding.

Mr Donnelly said: “She attended university and she took out a student loan.

“She did pass on information regarding her course to the university and the local authority.

“She assumed that that would trickle through to the DWP – it obviously didn’t.

“I think they are taking as much as they are able to take.

“The university course unfortunately didn’t come to anything. She is not in any form of training at the moment, or employment.

“She would be in a position to do some form of unpaid work.”

Sheriff James Williamson imposed 135 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within a year.

The sheriff said: “To be fair to her, this is a first offence.

“I think given the nature of the offence and and the sum involved, a community payback order is appropriate.

“I’m going to make that for a fairly small number of hours.”

