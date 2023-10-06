Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is ‘what I needed’

A run of games is exactly what Shaun Byrne required after making a loan move from Dundee to Raith Rovers.

Winning most weeks helps, but he still didn’t expect to establish himself in the starting XI as quickly as he has.

Byrne made his debut from the bench in the Scottish Championship versus Morton and started the next week in the Viaplay Cup away to Hibs.

After his move to Stark’s Park, Byrne said that his “face didn’t fit” at Dens Park last season.

It certainly fits in Ian Murray’s side. The Raith boss has selected the 30-year-old midfielder to start every match since his full debut at Easter Road.

Shaun Byrne: Run of games is paying off

“That’s what I needed, to be fair,” said Byrne.

“I never really expected to get in the team as quickly as I did. I thought it would take a wee bit of time to break in.

“But I’ve got in the team and I feel week by week I’ve been getting fitter and stronger, I think performances have been getting better as well.

“I needed a run of games and it’s starting to pay off.

“It helps when you’re winning games and you’re playing and doing well. It’s been enjoyable so far.

“Every game I’m getting that sharpness, getting fitter, getting stronger and starting to understand the other players in the team.

“It’s building partnerships and relationships with players.

“I’ve got to say, I’m feeling good and we’re winning games, so it’s going well.”

Large crowd expected at Raith Rovers v Dundee United

After back-to-back away matches, attention now turns to league leaders Dundee United at Stark’s.

A bumper crowd is expected at both ends of the stadium as Rovers look to leapfrog their opponents at the summit of the Championship.

“These are the games that all players want to play in,” added Byrne. “It is early days, but we’re the two teams that have started off the best so far this season.

“They’ll be coming here confident, we’re confident as well.

“We’ve started off really well. If you offered us 16 from 21 points we’d have snapped your hand off.

“It’s a really good start and we’re really looking forward to this weekend.

“I think they were always going to be one of the teams who were going to be up their challenging. They’re the favourites for a reason.

“The backing from the fans has been different class. My first game was the Morton game then we were away at Hibs and 1,300 fans were there.

“Dunfermline the week after, they’ve turned out every week.

“We just want to keep making them proud of us on the park and hopefully give them something to shout about.”