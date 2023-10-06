Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is ‘what I needed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is ‘what I needed’

The midfielder has been a mainstay in Ian Murray's side since making his full debut.

By Craig Cairns
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.

A run of games is exactly what Shaun Byrne required after making a loan move from Dundee to Raith Rovers.

Winning most weeks helps, but he still didn’t expect to establish himself in the starting XI as quickly as he has.

Byrne made his debut from the bench in the Scottish Championship versus Morton and started the next week in the Viaplay Cup away to Hibs.

After his move to Stark’s Park, Byrne said that his “face didn’t fit” at Dens Park last season.

Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: SNS.

It certainly fits in Ian Murray’s side. The Raith boss has selected the 30-year-old midfielder to start every match since his full debut at Easter Road.

Shaun Byrne: Run of games is paying off

“That’s what I needed, to be fair,” said Byrne.

“I never really expected to get in the team as quickly as I did. I thought it would take a wee bit of time to break in.

“But I’ve got in the team and I feel week by week I’ve been getting fitter and stronger, I think performances have been getting better as well.

“I needed a run of games and it’s starting to pay off.

Raith Rovers’ Shaun Byrne is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“It helps when you’re winning games and you’re playing and doing well. It’s been enjoyable so far.

“Every game I’m getting that sharpness, getting fitter, getting stronger and starting to understand the other players in the team.

“It’s building partnerships and relationships with players.

“I’ve got to say, I’m feeling good and we’re winning games, so it’s going well.”

Large crowd expected at Raith Rovers v Dundee United

After back-to-back away matches, attention now turns to league leaders Dundee United at Stark’s.

A bumper crowd is expected at both ends of the stadium as Rovers look to leapfrog their opponents at the summit of the Championship.

“These are the games that all players want to play in,” added Byrne. “It is early days, but we’re the two teams that have started off the best so far this season.

“They’ll be coming here confident, we’re confident as well.

“We’ve started off really well. If you offered us 16 from 21 points we’d have snapped your hand off.

“It’s a really good start and we’re really looking forward to this weekend.

“I think they were always going to be one of the teams who were going to be up their challenging. They’re the favourites for a reason.

The Raith Rovers fans travelled in their numbers to Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“The backing from the fans has been different class. My first game was the Morton game then we were away at Hibs and 1,300 fans were there.

“Dunfermline the week after, they’ve turned out every week.

“We just want to keep making them proud of us on the park and hopefully give them something to shout about.”

