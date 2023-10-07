Perth & Kinross Council have promised to do etchings on houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Steve Finan

A reader was amused to tell me this week she received a hand-delivered letter from Perth and Kinross Council advising maintenance will be carried out on her home.

The letter promised further information would be forthcoming. It said: “The contractor will letter your property”.

Letter your property?

Why would anyone choose this arrangement of words? They must realise it isn’t proper English.

Why couldn’t they have said: “The contractor will inform you of the details”? And surely it should be the house owner who gets the letter? Some properties can’t read.

The author did not consult a dictionary and find “letter” used as a verb. No serious dictionary allows that.

And with the authoritative Fowler’s English Usage by my elbow, I can confirm it does not list “letter” as a verb meaning “to send a letter”. The only usage as a verb is “to letter a sign or object; the act of lettering; putting letters on to an object”.

This communique, therefore, appears to promise recipients that someone will etch a message on to their house.

When language isn’t used properly it reflects upon the whole organisation.

This makes me wonder if P&K Council can be trusted. If they are so sloppy they can’t even write a letter correctly, are they similarly slapdash when undertaking maintenance jobs?

Do they confuse workers by instructing: “use a narrowly conical metal pin with helical thread” when they mean: “use a wood screw”?

I’d like to ask the council why they lurched into this strange form of English when the intention should have been to be clearly understood?

Is there anyone in your communications department who knows what nouns and verbs are, and how grammar holds them together?

I would suggest that having someone who knows a little bit about language might be a boon to a communications department.

Perhaps the author of this letter thought they sounded clever. But the aim of a communications department isn’t to appear clever. The reason they exist is to produce material that is understood as quickly, easily, and completely as possible.

The way to achieve this is to use the English language simply, to eschew fads like verbing, and to tailor the message to the reader.

This should preclude the jargon-laden form of English that is bandied about among chai latte-sipping poseurs who love to tell each other: “Ya, I major in Comms” (they would award themselves the capital C, believe me).

All governmental communications should be written in plain, simple English.

P&K Council, send yourself a stern letter of censure. Preferably using words you can understand.

 

 

Word of the week

Sopor (noun)

An abnormally deep sleep; a stupor. EG: “If a council document is so badly worded or boring that it plunges you into a sopor, it was probably written by their Comms team.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

