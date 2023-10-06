Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers ‘flipside’ ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying favourites ‘burden’

When Ian Murray became Raith Rovers manager more than a year ago, battling it out at the top of the table is where he one day aspired to be.

The Kirkcaldy club go into this weekend’s huge Championship clash in exactly that position – one point behind league leaders Dundee United and with the chance to leapfrog them.

Rovers have made an excellent start, losing just one of their seven league matches so far.

Regardless of Saturday’s result, Murray points out that it is still early in the season and a few results can still completely change a team’s league position.

They welcome a Jim Goodwin’s side that is yet to lose in the league but carries the “burden” of being favourites to secure the Championship title.

Ian Murray warning despite Raith’s start

“I think if we’re being realistic, we’re probably a little further ahead than where we thought we’d be,” said the Raith manager.

“The optimism at the start of the season is that you want to be involved in these games.

“But if we are being truthful, in terms of the amount of changes around the club, to be where we are, we’re delighted.

“On the flipside, the league is still really tight and, in a matter of two to three weeks, you can find yourself mid-table to lower end. The league is still sorting itself out.

“Dundee United had a difficult League Cup campaign but they’ve rallied really well. I’ve been at a club when it’s been relegated, it sucks the life out of the club.

Unbeaten United a ‘testement to courage they’ve shown’

“They come with the burden of being heavy favourites, but you have to back it up.”

“To get them going again is difficult. It’s not just the players and the changes you are making on the park. It’s the whole place, the whole environment is down in the dumps.

“Jim (Goodwin)’s done a really good job since the League Cup campaign, he’ll be disappointed with that one obviously, but it happens.

“To go seven games undefeated in a tough league is testament to the courage that they’ve shown.”

Murray praised his side’s mentality after bouncing back from their first league defeat of the season to take all three points away to Ayr United.

He added that the “kick” of losing to Airdrie the week before “isn’t the worst thing in the world, it gives you a wee reset of the mind”.

Raith’s start ‘a sign of progress’

That reset has set up Saturday’s battle at the summit of the Championship, a sign for Murray that the club is heading in the right direction.

Rovers have more attacking options this season but may have a decision to make in defence depending on the fitness of former United defender Keith Watson.

“It’s still really early in the season, kicking towards the latter stage of the first quarter,” he said.

“But for us to be going into a top-of-the-table clash is always a sign of progress.

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days of Ian Murray. What’s been your favourite Murrayball moment?#YouBelong pic.twitter.com/z4mLvfr37j — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 5, 2023

“It shows we’ve had a good start to the season, it’s another tough game in this league.

“I’m sure it will be, Dundee United will be coming down here and feeling confident.”