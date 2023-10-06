Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers ‘flipside’ ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying favourites ‘burden’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers ‘flipside’ ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying favourites ‘burden’

The Stark's Park club welcome the league leaders to town this weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Raith manager Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
When Ian Murray became Raith Rovers manager more than a year ago, battling it out at the top of the table is where he one day aspired to be.

The Kirkcaldy club go into this weekend’s huge Championship clash in exactly that position – one point behind league leaders Dundee United and with the chance to leapfrog them.

Rovers have made an excellent start, losing just one of their seven league matches so far.

Regardless of Saturday’s result, Murray points out that it is still early in the season and a few results can still completely change a team’s league position.

Raith boss Ian Murray warned it is still early in the season.

They welcome a Jim Goodwin’s side that is yet to lose in the league but carries the “burden” of being favourites to secure the Championship title.

Ian Murray warning despite Raith’s start

“I think if we’re being realistic, we’re probably a little further ahead than where we thought we’d be,” said the Raith manager.

“The optimism at the start of the season is that you want to be involved in these games.

“But if we are being truthful, in terms of the amount of changes around the club, to be where we are, we’re delighted.

Raith have lost just one of their seven league matches so far.

“On the flipside, the league is still really tight and, in a matter of two to three weeks, you can find yourself mid-table to lower end. The league is still sorting itself out.

“Dundee United had a difficult League Cup campaign but they’ve rallied really well. I’ve been at a club when it’s been relegated, it sucks the life out of the club.

Unbeaten United a ‘testement to courage they’ve shown’

“They come with the burden of being heavy favourites, but you have to back it up.”

“To get them going again is difficult. It’s not just the players and the changes you are making on the park. It’s the whole place, the whole environment is down in the dumps.

Jim (Goodwin)’s done a really good job since the League Cup campaign, he’ll be disappointed with that one obviously, but it happens.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Dundee United manager Goodwin addresses the media.

“To go seven games undefeated in a tough league is testament to the courage that they’ve shown.”

Murray praised his side’s mentality after bouncing back from their first league defeat of the season to take all three points away to Ayr United.

He added that the “kick” of losing to Airdrie the week before “isn’t the worst thing in the world, it gives you a wee reset of the mind”.

Raith’s start ‘a sign of progress’

That reset has set up Saturday’s battle at the summit of the Championship, a sign for Murray that the club is heading in the right direction.

Rovers have more attacking options this season but may have a decision to make in defence depending on the fitness of former United defender Keith Watson.

“It’s still really early in the season, kicking towards the latter stage of the first quarter,” he said.

“But for us to be going into a top-of-the-table clash is always a sign of progress.

“It shows we’ve had a good start to the season, it’s another tough game in this league.

“I’m sure it will be, Dundee United will be coming down here and feeling confident.”

