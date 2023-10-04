Where Raith Rovers could be better equipped than Dundee United for Championship push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Where Raith Rovers could be better equipped than Dundee United for Championship push

Ian Murray's squad features attacking players in greater numbers than the Tangerines.

Raith Rovers have a much deeper squad this season. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dundee United are rightfully the favourites to win the Scottish Championship.

They have backed that up so far, unbeaten and top of the table after seven games played.

There is one area, though, where Raith Rovers – one point behind and preparing to host the league leaders this weekend – may trump United.

Jim Goodwin’s side have scored 16 goals so far in the Scottish Championship to Rovers’ 12, but their totals across all competitions are identical at 24, with Raith having played one more game.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin patrols the touchline at Tannadice
That in itself doesn’t tell us much, but a look at the respective squads shows that Rovers are well-stocked in the attacking department, so much so that manager Ian Murray has a job keeping everyone happy.

Louis Moult a doubt for Raith Rovers test

While Dundee United sweat over the fitness of Louis Moult and debate the merits of their replacements, their Rovers counterparts are debating who should be the unlucky players to miss out.

United put four goals past Queen’s Park in their most recent fixture, without Moult, with Tony Watt deputising and getting on the scoresheet.

Beyond those two, Goodwin is then relying on the largely untested Owen Stirton or an auxiliary striker such as Glenn Middleton.

By contrast, Murray was forced to leave Dylan Easton out of a couple of starting line-ups after he dropped out due to suspension.

Easton was the club’s top scorer at the time and has since regained his side, scoring a double in the weekend win over Ayr United.

Lewis Vaughan started the season well but found himself on the bench, responding with a match-winning brace from the bench against Morton.

In short, Murray has attacking players at his disposal in greater numbers than his United counterpart Jim Goodwin, something he was robbed of last season.

Raith Rovers have wealth of attacking options for Dundee United clash

Rovers also have Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith, Jamie Gullan, Josh Mullin and Sam Stanton as options, all contributing to goals.

Top scorer from the last two seasons Aidan Connolly is also working his way back to fitness and Ethan Ross has been allowed to leave on loan.

Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, Murray’s options will give them one up – at least numbers wise – over United for the upcoming autumn and winter months when squad strength is tested.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray on the sidelines
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is preparing his side for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

United can argue they have a stronger starting XI but, beyond that, there is a very good case for Raith having more depth.

Where Dundee United look more formidable than Rovers is in defence.

Goodwin’s men have conceded just three league goals with the solid partnership of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt in front of goalkeeper Jack Walton.

In fact, United boast the joint-best defensive record in Scotland alongside Hearts.

 

Raith Rovers brush up on Achilles heel

But Murray’s side have improved defensively too.

The Raith boss wasn’t discouraged by the amount of goals conceded early in the season, citing how few times his team has been cut open.

Raith have now recorded three clean sheets in their last six, conceding four times across those matches.

They have brushed up on defending set-pieces too, a real Achilles heel last season.

Former Dundee United defender Keith Watson missed Raith’s last game through injury. Image: SNS.

That is, in no small part, down to the additions of Keith Watson and Euan Murray, with the former missing out last weekend due to injury.

Midfielder Scott Brown deputised versus Ayr, showing that Rovers are lighter in defence, the inverse of the issue at Tannadice.

Still, this Rovers side are set up to score goals and Murray has many more options at his disposal than his United counterpart.

