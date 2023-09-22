Raith Rovers Dylan Easton ‘frustrated’ by lack of starts but still determined to ‘make things happen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers Dylan Easton ‘frustrated’ by lack of starts but still determined to ‘make things happen’

There is competition for places at Stark's Park this season.

By Craig Cairns
Dylan Easton is trying to force his way back into the Raith Rovers starting line-up. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton is trying to force his way back into the Raith Rovers starting line-up. Image: SNS.

Dylan Easton believes this has been one of his best starts to a season, despite mostly coming off the bench for Raith Rovers.

The 29-year-old was one of many to see last season disrupted by injuries, but a smaller squad meant he would more often than not return straight to the starting XI.

He was the club’s early top scorer this season when he dropped out at Easter Road due to suspension.

Easton has found starts difficult to come by since, in a crowded area of the squad.

Dylan Easton's Raith Rovers appearances so far in the 2023/24 season. Image: Transfermarkt.
Dylan Easton’s Raith Rovers appearances so far in the 2023/24 season. Image: Transfermarkt.

Yet he has still played his part, coming on last week with the score at 0-0 to help his side get over the line and break their Inverness hoodoo.

Dylan Easton looking on the bright side

“It’s really frustrating but if you go back to last season we always said we wished we had a full squad.

“It would have made a difference last season,” said Easton.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

“Now we’ve got it this season, it’s competition for places.

“It is on your mind but it depends on how the game’s going.

“If you look at Queen’s Park and coming on with us losing 2-1, I was just thinking: ‘Get me on the ball’.

Raith Rovers’ super-subs

“The kind of player I am, I just want to try to make things happen and win games.

“In that game, the two subs, myself and Lewis Vaughan, linked up really well and managed to get us over the line.

Lewis Vaughan scored a double to rescue the points for Raith Rovers versus Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.
Lewis Vaughan scored a double to rescue the points for Raith Rovers versus Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.

It was the same against Inverness. It was 0-0 and I just thought about making things happen and trying to help the group as much as I could to win the game.

“Fingers crossed, this Saturday I’ll start but if I’m on the bench I’ll be ready to go, either way.”

Love for Diamonds

Easton spent the 2021/22 campaign at the Diamonds under Ian Murray before becoming one of Murray’s first summer signings at Stark’s Park.

Airdrie narrowly missed out on promotion and Easton picked up the PFA player of the year during his time at the club.

Montrose midfielder Mark Whatley hounds Dylan Easton when he was at Airdrie. Image: SNS.
Montrose midfielder Mark Whatley hounds Dylan Easton when he was at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“I can’t thank them enough and this is my first time going back, so hopefully I get a good welcome,” he said.

“I had quite a few offers. I was close to signing with Falkirk and it was basically a done deal.

Dylan Easton: ‘I loved every minute of it’

“But I ended up speaking to the gaffer and I just thought Airdrie, at the time, was the best option for me.

“That was the best decision I made.

Raith Rovers playmaker Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers playmaker Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

“It would have been better if we had won the league and I think we deserved to win the league, we were probably the best team in the league.

“To go 25 games unbeaten and not win the league was harsh.

“But I loved every minute of it at Airdrie.”

