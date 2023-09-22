Raith Rovers Dylan Easton ‘frustrated’ by lack of starts but still determined to ‘make things happen’

Dylan Easton believes this has been one of his best starts to a season, despite mostly coming off the bench for Raith Rovers.

The 29-year-old was one of many to see last season disrupted by injuries, but a smaller squad meant he would more often than not return straight to the starting XI.

He was the club’s early top scorer this season when he dropped out at Easter Road due to suspension.

Easton has found starts difficult to come by since, in a crowded area of the squad.

Yet he has still played his part, coming on last week with the score at 0-0 to help his side get over the line and break their Inverness hoodoo.

Dylan Easton looking on the bright side

“It’s really frustrating but if you go back to last season we always said we wished we had a full squad.

“It would have made a difference last season,” said Easton.

“Now we’ve got it this season, it’s competition for places.

“It is on your mind but it depends on how the game’s going.

“If you look at Queen’s Park and coming on with us losing 2-1, I was just thinking: ‘Get me on the ball’.

Raith Rovers’ super-subs

“The kind of player I am, I just want to try to make things happen and win games.

“In that game, the two subs, myself and Lewis Vaughan, linked up really well and managed to get us over the line.

“It was the same against Inverness. It was 0-0 and I just thought about making things happen and trying to help the group as much as I could to win the game.

“Fingers crossed, this Saturday I’ll start but if I’m on the bench I’ll be ready to go, either way.”

Love for Diamonds

Easton spent the 2021/22 campaign at the Diamonds under Ian Murray before becoming one of Murray’s first summer signings at Stark’s Park.

Airdrie narrowly missed out on promotion and Easton picked up the PFA player of the year during his time at the club.

“I can’t thank them enough and this is my first time going back, so hopefully I get a good welcome,” he said.

“I had quite a few offers. I was close to signing with Falkirk and it was basically a done deal.

Dylan Easton: ‘I loved every minute of it’

“But I ended up speaking to the gaffer and I just thought Airdrie, at the time, was the best option for me.

“That was the best decision I made.

“It would have been better if we had won the league and I think we deserved to win the league, we were probably the best team in the league.

“To go 25 games unbeaten and not win the league was harsh.

“But I loved every minute of it at Airdrie.”