Kinross Silver Swans take flight as London ballet stage debut beckons

A group of Kinross dancers are proving age is no barrier to enjoying ballet – and neither are rail strikes.

Members of the Kinross Silver Swans have been invited to London to perform at the Royal Academy of Dance on October 1.

The dancers, who have all turned to ballet in later life, had their over-60 train tickets booked for September 30.

And then the latest rail strikes were announced, throwing their plans into disarray.

Undaunted, the ladies have now splashed out on plane fares for a 5am flight to the capital.

Silver Swan Frances Lindsay, 81, said nothing was going to stand in the Kinross dancers’ way.

“We couldn’t believe our ears when we discovered we’d been picked for this Silver Swans ballet convention,” she said.

“We’re not going to be put off by a rail strike.”

Kinross Silver Swans ‘takes me out of myself’

Silver Swans is a Royal Academy of Dance scheme for ballet dancers aged 55 and over.

The Kinross group is one of a network across the UK.

Some members are returning to ballet after a long absence. Others are taking it up for the first time.

Frances is one of the born-again ballerinas.

She tried ballet as a little girl, but remembers being “rubbish” and gave it up at the age of eight.

Now she’s in her 80s, she says Kinross Silver Swans has enhanced her life in so many ways.

“It’s just the most wonderful form of exercise,” she said.

“It’s very good for your core strength, and your balance, and just your general sense of wellbeing.

“And of course, the music is beautiful. It really takes you out of yourself.”

Silver Swans setting the pace

Kinross Silver Swans instructor Rachel Webb said the group were a formidable bunch.

“When the London trip was suggested their first response was ‘You’re having a laugh’. Then it changed to ‘This would be amazing, we can do it’. And then it all just snowballed from there,” she said.

“They have all bonded socially, become really close. It’s lovely to see.”

The group meets every week in the town’s Dance Connect studio, where Rachel and her team run a range of courses in all styles for dancers of all ages.

She said the Kinross Silver Swans were setting a wonderful example of the benefits of dance.

“We have a fabulous group here,” she said.

“They just have so much enthusiasm and team spirit.”

“Some of them did ballet as children. Others have only just taken it up as adults. And they’re all a real pleasure to teach.”