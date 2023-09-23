Kinross Silver Swans take flight as London ballet stage debut beckons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross Silver Swans take flight as London ballet stage debut beckons

Nothing - not even a rail strike - was going to stand in the way of Kinross Silver Swans ballet group performing in the capital.

By Morag Lindsay
Kinross Silver swans ballet group in studio.
The Kinross Silver Swans ballet group are London-bound. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A group of Kinross dancers are proving age is no barrier to enjoying ballet – and neither are rail strikes.

Members of the Kinross Silver Swans have been invited to London to perform at the Royal Academy of Dance on October 1.

The dancers, who have all turned to ballet in later life, had their over-60 train tickets booked for September 30.

And then the latest rail strikes were announced, throwing their plans into disarray.

Undaunted, the ladies have now splashed out on plane fares for a 5am flight to the capital.

Kinross Silver Swans dancing in front of studio mirror.
Kinross Silver Swans rehearsing for their London debut. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Silver Swan Frances Lindsay, 81, said nothing was going to stand in the Kinross dancers’ way.

“We couldn’t believe our ears when we discovered we’d been picked for this Silver Swans ballet convention,” she said.

“We’re not going to be put off by a rail strike.”

Kinross Silver Swans ‘takes me out of myself’

Silver Swans is a Royal Academy of Dance scheme for ballet dancers aged 55 and over.

The Kinross group is one of a network across the UK.

Frances Lindsay
Frances Lindsay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Some members are returning to ballet after a long absence. Others are taking it up for the first time.

Frances is one of the born-again ballerinas.

She tried ballet as a little girl, but remembers being “rubbish” and gave it up at the age of eight.

Now she’s in her 80s, she says Kinross Silver Swans has enhanced her life in so many ways.

Kinross Silver Swans rehearsing in the studio.
The Silver Swans in their Kinross studio. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s just the most wonderful form of exercise,” she said.

“It’s very good for your core strength, and your balance, and just your general sense of wellbeing.

“And of course, the music is beautiful. It really takes you out of yourself.”

Silver Swans setting the pace

Kinross Silver Swans instructor Rachel Webb said the group were a formidable bunch.

“When the London trip was suggested their first response was ‘You’re having a laugh’. Then it changed to ‘This would be amazing, we can do it’. And then it all just snowballed from there,” she said.

“They have all bonded socially, become really close. It’s lovely to see.”

Rachel Webb in dance studio
Rachel Webb. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The group meets every week in the town’s Dance Connect studio, where Rachel and her team run a range of courses in all styles for dancers of all ages.

She said the Kinross Silver Swans were setting a wonderful example of the benefits of dance.

“We have a fabulous group here,” she said.

“They just have so much enthusiasm and team spirit.”

“Some of them did ballet as children. Others have only just taken it up as adults. And they’re all a real pleasure to teach.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Jasper Preece and Karen Johnston embroidering banner for Untold Stories gallery at Perth Museum
The 6 'Untold Stories' taking centre stage in new Perth Museum
Councillor Keith Allan outside Auchterarder toilet block
Four Perthshire public toilets facing the axe
FBU branch secretary David Evans in firefighter uniform at rally outside Perth and Kinross Council HQ.
One fire engine can't cover whole of Perth, say firefighters, as 'savage' cuts begin…
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
Parts of Perthshire and Angus warned to expect heavy rain
Left to right: Rajan Kharal (chef), Sunil Pokhrel (manager), Kashiram Bhandari (owner) and Dilaram Panthi (chef) at the Grampian Hotel's new Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant.
New Nepalese and Indian restaurant opening at Perth hotel
John Blake leaving court to start his sentence for the murder of Sean Stark outside his Lochgelly home.
Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at…
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
Matthew Mackie with his book.
Perth teacher pens Scots' Bairns Book of the Year
Burst water main closes road through Perthshire Village
Main road through Perthshire village reopens after water main bursts

Conversation