New store to open in former McEwens of Perth building following six-figure investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New store to open in former McEwens of Perth building following six-figure investment

The family-run Tayside business that now owns the city centre business has invested significantly in its refurbishment.

By Gavin Harper
Bliss Beds is opening in the former McEwens of Perth. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Bliss Beds is opening in the former McEwens of Perth. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Dundee firm has completed a six-figure transformation of the historic McEwens of Perth building.

Tayside business Bliss Beds is hoping to open in the St John Street premises on Monday.

The family behind the bedding firm has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in the eight-week refurbishment.

Gary Gallacher runs the business with his sons Liam, Gary and James.

He said refurbishing the building, which has been empty for a number of years, has been a challenging process.

McEwens operated in Perth for almost 150 years until 2016. The following year department store Beales went into the building. However, Beales collapsed into administration in early 2020.

The building has been largely untouched since.

Bliss Beds opening in Perth

Gary said: “We’ve spent a lot of time doing a lot of work. The whole family has been involved in getting it done.

“There has been a few unexpected twists with leaks and problems with the guttering which have set us back a bit.

“We couldn’t set up in the windows at the front because there was water coming through. The gutters had been neglected.

“We had painted window displays and when it rained heavily a week or so ago, it was damaged.”

Family-run Dundee shop Bliss Beds is opening in the former McEwens of Perth premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said the six-figure investment included a £30,000 upgrade in lighting, and a costly repair to the broken lift.

The firm has also spent about £150,000 on stocking the store.

While the team plan to open the shop on Monday, the café will remain closed.

“There was burst pipes underneath the toilets that we never knew about, so we’ll not be doing the café for another month or so,” Gary added.

“We’ll get the shop open and work on the café while we’re there.”

Why Perth expansion ‘just makes sense’

After weeks of evenings spent refurbishing the Perth store, Gary is looking forward to the doors opening.

He added: “It will be good to get the shop open.

“We’ve been there every night for about the last eight weeks so it has been a lot of hard work.

“We are going to be making a final push this weekend and hope to open on Monday.”

He said opening in the Fair City will allow Bliss Beds, which also has a store in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre, to expand.

“It just makes sense for us. Before we were trying to just work within a range of Dundee, and we’d catch the edge of Perth.

“But now we can target the Perth area and beyond, which is good.”

Inside the new Bliss Beds store. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And Gary is confident the business will be a success in the city, despite a number of businesses closing in Perth recently.

He added: “We’ve been selling stuff in Perth from our Dundee store for a while.

“It just allows us to serve our customers from Perth and beyond.

“We’ll do everything to make it work. If it doesn’t, it won’t be through a lack of effort.”

More from Business

UK holidaymakers planning winter sun holidays will pay less for tourist items in the vast majority of destinations compared with a year ago, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Strength of sterling boosts spending power on Far East holidays
Work has been under way within the pensions industry for several years to develop dashboards (Yui Mok/PA)
Standard Life confirms plans for pensions dashboard
MPs called for the Warm Home Discount to be extended to help those struggling with energy bills the most (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government ‘should support households struggling with energy bills’ this winter
Mortgage payments in the so-called blue wall have increased more than the national average, the Lib Dems have claimed (PA)
Mortgage payments in blue wall ‘up by £3,000 after Truss’, Lib Dems say
The City’s multi-national firms benefited from the continued slump in the value of the pound (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 edges higher as pound continues weak spell
Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell, the Keiller Centre management team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Keiller Centre occupants vow to fight 'tooth and nail' for its future
Asos will reveal its latest financial performance in an update next week (Asos/PA)
Asos to shed light on transformation progress as sales set to fall
Amazon’s Prime Video is set to introduce adverts on its TV programmes and films in 2024 (Alamy/PA)
Amazon Prime Video to introduce adverts to UK streaming platform in 2024
European Union antitrust enforcers have slapped Intel with a fresh 376.4 million euro (£327.3 million) fine in a long-running legal fight which the chipmaker appeared to have won last year (Alamy/PA)
EU hits Intel with £327.3 million antitrust fine in computer chip case
The Labour leader and shadow chancellor set out their plans at the London Stock Exchange (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer vows more powers for OBR so Truss budget ‘disaster’ never happens again

Conversation