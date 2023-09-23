Netflix star Harry home in Angus for busman’s holiday directorial debut

Brooklyn-based actor Harry Aspinwall has been back in Angus to shoot his first feature-length film in the county where he grew up.

And the 35-year-old Netflix and Disney+ star says he couldn’t be happier with how his directorial debut behind the camera has panned out.

A disused farmhouse a few miles from Arbroath has been this month’s setting for the film crew.

The cast includes Scots actor Bobby Rainsbury of Filth and Karen Pirie fame, and veteran actor Clive Russell, whose credits include Still Game, Ripper Streer and Game of Thrones.

The setting has proved perfect for the horror film after being hunted out by Angus-based location scout Karen Elliot.

Angus to US

Aspinwall grew up near Edzell and his mother still lives in the area.

His own acting career has included Netflix action/comedy The Sleepover and The Quest which premiered on Disney+ in 2022.

But his earliest stage memory is from Edzell primary playing a Christmas pudding in the school’s festive show.

“I try to come back here every year since my mum still lives near Edzell,” he said.

“I’ve really been looking for an opportunity to do more film work over here and this is the accumulation of those ideas.

“The stars aligned and the experience of working with the whole crew has been quite amazing.

“I’ve done a lot of short films but we managed to get a bit more money to put into this so it’s my first time with a crew dedicated to things like wardrobe and it’s been a wonderful experience.

“I also got very lucky with the casting – we put together a list of people that were our dream candidates and basically got them.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with such phenomenal talent.”

Ideal location

Harry added: “It’s a haunted house story from the house’s perspective.

“This old farmhouse is just so full of personality – I’m excited to see it on screen.”

He hopes to release the feature on the festival circuit.

Arbroath-based Karen Elliot sourced the setting for Harry, having also previously sourced ideal Scottish locations for big-name Bollywood productions.

Dundee-based Fingerclick and TayScreen have also been involved.

Karen said: “I did walkabout videos of the house and Harry was so thrilled when he saw it.

“I love getting involved in different things and during lockdown qualified as a location manager through the National Film and Television School.

“I was one of eight people from around the world on the course, which Creative Scotland and ScreenSkills fully funded for me.

“It’s been great to be part of it, I knew the house would be perfect for the film.”