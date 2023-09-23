Netflix star Harry home in Angus for busman’s holiday directorial debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix star Harry home in Angus for busman’s holiday directorial debut

Actor Harry Aspinwall grew in in Glenesk and has spent the past few weeks directing his first feature-length film on location near Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Director Harry Aspinwall (with headphones) and actors (right) Clive Russell and Bobby Rainsbury on location in the Angus farmhouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Director Harry Aspinwall (with headphones) and actors (right) Clive Russell and Bobby Rainsbury on location in the Angus farmhouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Brooklyn-based actor Harry Aspinwall has been back in Angus to shoot his first feature-length film in the county where he grew up.

And the 35-year-old Netflix and Disney+ star says he couldn’t be happier with how his directorial debut behind the camera has panned out.

A disused farmhouse a few miles from Arbroath has been this month’s setting for the film crew.

Angus film director Harry Aspinwall.
Harry Aspinwall on location in the house near Colliston. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The cast includes Scots actor Bobby Rainsbury of Filth and Karen Pirie fame, and veteran actor Clive Russell, whose credits include Still Game, Ripper Streer and Game of Thrones.

The setting has proved perfect for the horror film after being hunted out by Angus-based location scout Karen Elliot.

Angus to US

Aspinwall grew up near Edzell and his mother still lives in the area.

His own acting career has included Netflix action/comedy The Sleepover and The Quest which premiered on Disney+ in 2022.

But his earliest stage memory is from Edzell primary playing a Christmas pudding in the school’s festive show.

“I try to come back here every year since my mum still lives near Edzell,” he said.

“I’ve really been looking for an opportunity to do more film work over here and this is the accumulation of those ideas.

“The stars aligned and the experience of working with the whole crew has been quite amazing.

Film director Harry Aspinwall.
Harry Aspinwall has loved being back in Angus for filming. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ve done a lot of short films but we managed to get a bit more money to put into this so it’s my first time with a crew dedicated to things like wardrobe and it’s been a wonderful experience.

“I also got very lucky with the casting – we put together a list of people that were our dream candidates and basically got them.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with such phenomenal talent.”

Ideal location

Harry added: “It’s a haunted house story from the house’s perspective.

“This old farmhouse is just so full of personality – I’m excited to see it on screen.”

He hopes to release the feature on the festival circuit.

Arbroath-based Karen Elliot sourced the setting for Harry, having also previously sourced ideal Scottish locations for big-name Bollywood productions.

Angus film location scout Karen Elliot.
Location scout Karen Elliot (centre) on the Angus set. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee-based Fingerclick and TayScreen have also been involved.

Karen said: “I did walkabout videos of the house and Harry was so thrilled when he saw it.

“I love getting involved in different things and during lockdown qualified as a location manager through the National Film and Television School.

“I was one of eight people from around the world on the course, which Creative Scotland and ScreenSkills fully funded for me.

“It’s been great to be part of it, I knew the house would be perfect for the film.”

