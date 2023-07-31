New shop to move into former McEwens of Perth building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New shop to move into former McEwens of Perth building

EXCLUSIVE: The city centre premises is to be brought back to life three years since being vacated by Beales.

Business owner James Gallacher outside the former Beales and McEwens of Perth shop in St John Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

One of the largest empty retail units in Perth city centre is to become occupied again.

The McEwens of Perth building in St John Street has been vacant for more than three years.

McEwens department store shut its doors in 2016 after nearly 150 years of trading in the city.

The 45,000 sq ft store was then occupied by Beales, which opened on the site in November 2017.

But it remained open for little over two years until it too went into administration at the start of 2020.

Now, in a boost for the city centre, a Tayside business has announced its intention to bring the building back into use.

New shop plans

The new occupier will be Bliss Beds, which currently operates a shop at the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Owner James Gallacher plans to invest around £200,000 in a refurbishment and stock for the new venture.

He said: “We’ve been looking to get into Perth – our advert on STV is shown there and we do a lot of deliveries to the city.

Bliss Beds in the Wellgate Centre in Dundee. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

“We looked at a few premises including a former bank and the vaccination centre. It was while we were here we wondered about the McEwens building.

“It’s bigger than we need but the owners were keen to get a deal done. The way we’ve structured the deal means we have two or three years to grow into the store and try different things.”

Other businesses to move into McEwens of Perth building

Bliss Beds will sell beds, mattresses, bedroom furniture and sofas.

Mr Gallacher – who runs the business with his father Gary and brothers Liam and Gary – received the keys on Friday.

He now plans to clear out, paint and fit out the premises with the intention of opening in  September.

The business will also recruit for staff, starting with a store manager.

Mr Gallacher said the business ethos is to “provide good quality beds and furniture that rivals big chain stores”.

He also intends to offer space in the building to other businesses.

Inside the former McEwens/Beales department store. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’d have space to have 10 or 20 local artisan crafters who could pay a small amount of money for space within the store,” he said. “This would also bring in more people.

“There’s also a café on the top floor which we might sublet.

“We will soon be recruiting for a manager and other staff.”

Bliss Beds is also in the process of moving into larger premises in the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

