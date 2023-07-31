Fife wild swimmers take unwell after dip in the Tay in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fife wild swimmers take unwell after dip in the Tay in Perth

One of the group members said they wouldn't have swam had they known about a recent sewage breach.

By Chloe Burrell
Members of the Fife Wild Swimmers group in the Tay.
Four members of the Fife Wild Swimmers Group took unwell after swimming in the Tay. Image: Douglas Wood.

Open water swimmers have reported feeling unwell after a recent dip in the River Tay in Perth.

Eleven members from the Fife Wild Swimmers group swam more than eight miles from the Fair City to Newburgh.

But four of them said they felt ill after the swim.

It is understood they recovered within a few days.

Experienced open water swimmer and member of the group Douglas Wood, from Kinghorn, slammed a recent sewage breach at Stanley.

He claimed the swim would have been postponed had he been aware of the incident.

Illness after Fife wild swimmers dip

The swim took place on July 9.

Wild swimmer Douglas Wood captures the calm water of the Tay in Perth.
Wild swimmer Douglas captures the Tay in Perth before members became unwell. Image: Douglas Wood.

Douglas, who has been open water swimming for five years, said: “All open water swimmers accept the risk, especially after heavy rain and potential run off from the fields.

“It hasn’t put us off. The main reason for bringing it up was that the sewage breach had been reported and nothing had been officially released stating the fact.

“If this data had been available, the swim would have been postponed.

“Although we have swam many times from Rodney’s to Willowgate (with no health issues) this was the first time swimming from Rodney’s to Newburgh.

“A pretty epic swim was completed by 11 experienced open water swimmers, four of which were extremely ill after the swim.

“Scotland has water in abundance so the last thing we need is people being put off due to unreliable water quality.”

‘The last thing we need is people being put off’

The sewage leak at Stanley was reported to be down to a pipe blockage, with wipes and sanitary products blocking the grating.

As a result, waste water was discharged into Tay.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water referred to the firm’s Nature Calls initiative that encourages people not to flush wipes down the toilet.

They also emphasised that the country’s waterbodies are in “good health”.

They said: “Scotland’s rivers and coastal waters are in good health – 87% of waterbodies achieve good or better water quality, including the section of the River Tay at Perth and the Upper Tay Estuary at Newburgh.”

