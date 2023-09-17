4 Raith Rovers talking points: Clean sheets, late goals and a chance to pull clear?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: Clean sheets, late goals and a chance to pull clear?

The Stark's Park club moved to the top of the Championship with a win over Inverness.

Jamie Gullan's late strike won the match for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers are unbeaten and top of the Scottish Championship after five matches played.

Ian Murray’s men opened up a two-point gap over Dundee United due to Jamie Gullan’s late strike.

That goal ended a 23-year, 32-game hoodoo that Inverness held over Raith and was the latest sign that we are watching a different Rovers this season.

Raith Rovers goal hero Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 1-0 victory.

Another clean sheet

After starting the season by out-scoring teams more often than not, Rovers have managed to chalk up a few clean sheets recently.

Inverness certainly had their opportunities, but they found Kevin Dabrowski in solid form following his error in the previous league outing.

Raith Rovers’ Kevin Dabrowski saves from Morgan Boyes of Inverness. Image: SNS.

Raith conceded 13 goals in their first nine competitive matches this season. Just one shutout was earned in that time, at home to Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup.

They now have three clean sheets in their last four.

Another late show

Raith are scoring a lot too, thanks to their depth in attack.

Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and match-winner Jamie Gullan were the three to come on and make an impact in the most recent victory.

It was quite a frustrating afternoon in the final third for Rovers: even when they had possession, they didn’t create a whole lot until Gullan’s late strike.

Raith Rovers’ Jamie Gullan scored the only goal of the game versus Inverness. Image: SNS.

Six of Raith’s 10 league goals so far have come in the final 15 minutes of matches.

The curious case of Dylan Easton

One player who is desperately unlucky to not be playing regularly just now is Easton.

Tipped by Courier Sport to be the star man for Rovers this season, he started brilliantly, only dropping out at Easter Road due to a harsh suspension.

His only start since came in the recent SPFL Trust Trophy win over Cliftonville where he was the best payer on the park.

He will be disappointed to have dropped out again but this is an issue manager Ian Murray will have to negotiate for much of the season given his options.

And that’s before the full return of Aidan Connolly.

A chance to pull clear?

Murray said he had set his players the challenge of taking three wins from the recent three home matches.

With that complete, they must now be eyeing the chance to put a marker down.

The Rovers boss has consistently tempered expectations, not least due to the unpredictable nature of the Championship.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

However, trips to Airdrie and Ayr United over the next two weeks are winnable. Four points is definitely doable.

Then Dundee United are at Stark’s Park at the start of next month. In the meantime, Jim Goodwin’s men will travel to Inverness and host Queen’s Park.

