4 Raith Rovers talking points: Clean sheets, late goals and a chance to pull clear?

Raith Rovers are unbeaten and top of the Scottish Championship after five matches played.

Ian Murray’s men opened up a two-point gap over Dundee United due to Jamie Gullan’s late strike.

That goal ended a 23-year, 32-game hoodoo that Inverness held over Raith and was the latest sign that we are watching a different Rovers this season.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 1-0 victory.

Another clean sheet

After starting the season by out-scoring teams more often than not, Rovers have managed to chalk up a few clean sheets recently.

Inverness certainly had their opportunities, but they found Kevin Dabrowski in solid form following his error in the previous league outing.

Raith conceded 13 goals in their first nine competitive matches this season. Just one shutout was earned in that time, at home to Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup.

They now have three clean sheets in their last four.

Another late show

Raith are scoring a lot too, thanks to their depth in attack.

Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and match-winner Jamie Gullan were the three to come on and make an impact in the most recent victory.

It was quite a frustrating afternoon in the final third for Rovers: even when they had possession, they didn’t create a whole lot until Gullan’s late strike.

Six of Raith’s 10 league goals so far have come in the final 15 minutes of matches.

The curious case of Dylan Easton

One player who is desperately unlucky to not be playing regularly just now is Easton.

Tipped by Courier Sport to be the star man for Rovers this season, he started brilliantly, only dropping out at Easter Road due to a harsh suspension.

His only start since came in the recent SPFL Trust Trophy win over Cliftonville where he was the best payer on the park.

He will be disappointed to have dropped out again but this is an issue manager Ian Murray will have to negotiate for much of the season given his options.

And that’s before the full return of Aidan Connolly.

A chance to pull clear?

Murray said he had set his players the challenge of taking three wins from the recent three home matches.

With that complete, they must now be eyeing the chance to put a marker down.

The Rovers boss has consistently tempered expectations, not least due to the unpredictable nature of the Championship.

However, trips to Airdrie and Ayr United over the next two weeks are winnable. Four points is definitely doable.

Then Dundee United are at Stark’s Park at the start of next month. In the meantime, Jim Goodwin’s men will travel to Inverness and host Queen’s Park.