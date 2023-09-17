Search and rescue mission underway after person falls from Forth Road Bridge

A search and rescue operation is underway after a person fell from the Forth Road Bridge last night.

Emergency services received reports that a person had fallen into the Firth of Forth in Rosyth shortly after 9.30pm.

A coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene and a lifeboat was launched from Queensferry station.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The coastguard confirmed the mission was deemed “unsuccessful” and called off several hours later.

But police say a further search of the area will be carried out this afternoon.

‘No one has been traced’ after person fell from Forth Road Bridge

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35 pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a concern for person on the Forth Road Bridge, Rosyth following a report that a person had fallen into the water.

“Emergency services attended however, no one has yet been traced.

“A further search will be carried out today.”

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “On Saturday night we were called to a report of a person at the Forth Road Bridge who subsequently jumped into the water.

“A coastguard helicopter was there and a lifeboat from Queensferry station.

“The search was for him or her was unsuccessful and called off at about 4.15am on Sunday.”